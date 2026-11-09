From here:

UK power grid operator issues electricity supply warning for Monday as margin falls

“The UK’s power grid operator has issued a notice to the market to ask it to generate more back-up power after a ‘system margin shortfall’ caused by a lack of wind power.

The UK grid operator, the National Energy System Operator (NESO) warned electricity supplies may be tight on Monday morning as a result of low wind generation but it stressed that this is ‘not a warning of power cuts’ and that there is ‘no risk to customer electricity supplies.”

The UK regularly goes through periods of lots of fog, where no wind or sun are available, especially in winter.

Dunkelflaute

Definition: A period where wind and solar energy production drops significantly, often defined as providing less than 10% of installed capacity for at least 10 hours.

More from the MSN article:

“On Sunday night, it (NESO) issued the electricity margin notice, which sends a message to the market that the operator would like more of a cushion between power demand and supply for a limited period.

This allows production to rise to increase capacity in the grid.

Neso said it was expecting a system margin shortfall of 1,388 megawatts from 6am to 11am on Monday.”

“This is not a warning of power cuts, there is no risk to customer electricity supplies, and customers do not need to take action - Great Britain’s electricity system remains secure.”

So what happened to fill the gap? From Brave AI:

“ November 6, 2026 : The National Energy System Operator (NESO) paid between £978 and £998 per MWh to four Combined Cycle Gas Turbines (CCGTs) for approximately 491 MWh of additional generation during a balancing mechanism activity.

November 9, 2026 : Independent consultant Kathryn Porter reported that NESO paid up to £2,500 per MWh for power imported via subsea cables and £1,000 per MWh to fire up gas plants to cover shortfalls.

General Market Context: On November 9, 2026, UK day-ahead baseload electricity prices settled at £205.00 per MWh, with peak prices at £216.02 per MWh, while clean spark spreads widened to around £24 per MWh.

The total cost for the specific November 9 event is not explicitly stated in the provided text, though it is noted that such balancing activities ultimately increase charges on home energy bills.

At £1,000 per mW for 491 mW the cost would be £0.5 million for gas fired electricity and around £2.2million for the remaining power 900 mW imported via undersea cables.

I am betting it will be a lot more than that! Looks like a hiccup?!? The odd £3 million to keep the lights on! Which household pay this or is it ‘shared’ amongst the UK’s 30 million households?

Back to the MSN article again:

“Occasionally, if we’re not able to match supply and demand through the normal mechanisms, we’ll send a more formal message to the electricity market to let them know.

“These messages are sometimes referred to as system warnings or notices. They’re a routine way that we communicate to the market and operate the system, and they don’t mean that electricity supply is at risk.

“We’re simply telling the market what we need.”

It adds: “If we can see that our normal safety margin for operating the system is not as big as we’d like, and we can’t address it through the normal mechanisms, then we would consider issuing an Electricity Margin Notice (EMN).

“This doesn’t mean we don’t have enough electricity to meet demand; it just means we’d like a larger cushion of spare capacity, and we want the market to provide it.”

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