It had to happen – a culture clash, spanning the entire globe. There are too many profound ideological differences between the two sides for any meaningful integration to occur.

Now hat the US( Trump) has removed all pretence for tolerating the terrorism implicit in the Islamic fundamentalism of Sharia law in Iran, we are about to see what retaliatory action lie within the powers of the (Shi’ite) Islamic state.

From Brave AI:

“Iran is an Islamic fundamentalist state, defined by its governance based on the doctrine of velayat-e faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist), a principle articulated by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The term “Islamic fundamentalism” in Iran refers specifically to the political and ideological movement rooted in Twelver Shiism, emphasizing a return to original Islamic principles, rejection of Western secularism, and the establishment of divine sovereignty.

This system establishes a theocratic regime where qualified Shia clerics hold absolute authority over political, military, economic, and judicial affairs, overriding popular sovereignty. The 1979 Islamic Revolution overthrew the secular monarchy and established the Islamic Republic, embedding Islamic law (Sharia) into all aspects of life, including mandatory hijab, censorship, and penal codes based on religious jurisprudence.

This ideology is institutionalized through key bodies like the Supreme Leader, the Guardian Council, and the Revolutionary Guards, which enforce ideological conformity and suppress dissent.

While the term “fundamentalist” in Iran today primarily denotes the Principlist political faction—conservatives who uphold revolutionary Islamic principles—this faction dominates state institutions, including the presidency, judiciary, and Assembly of Experts.”

“Iran’s foreign policy reflects its ideological commitment, promoting anti-imperialism, supporting Shia militias abroad, and opposing the United States and Israel as symbols of arrogance (istekbar). As noted by critics, Iran’s model has inspired global Islamist movements, including extremist groups that emulate its theocratic structure.

How many supporters of this Islamic fundamentalism have infiltrated the ‘West’ over the decades and will engage in terrorist acts 9agains jews and gentiles alike) now that there is no reason to hold back against ‘arrogant imperialist’ forces?

Here’s a few articles:

Ex-FBI boss warns of imminent terror attacks on American soil

Khamenei is dead. We’re about to learn how many terrorists crossed the US border

“As of the end of 2023, the U.S. terrorist watchlist, officially known as the Terrorist Screening Dataset (TSDS), contains approximately 2 million people.

The UK has a terrorist watch list numbering over 40,000:

Terrorism in the UK: number of suspects tops 40,000 after MI5 rechecks its list - London Daily

“The number of people on France’s national security watch list, known as the fichier S or Fiche S, is approximately 26,000, according to Reuters. Of these, around 10,000 are believed to be religious extremists who have been radicalized, including individuals linked to Islamist movements.

“As of 2022, official German statistics reported:

28,290 individuals classified as “Islamist extremists” (potentially violent).

For Spain, you might get this message: ‘Your request has been refused by the server.’

Nonetheless there are well over 100,000 terror suspects in the UK and EU.

Maybe it is time o relax gun laws ad strengthen cockpit doors!

Iran is making the case for US “boots on the ground” to enable passage of one fifth of the world’s crude oil shipments through he straits of Hormuz!

China, Russia and India plus many other countries would support such a move, I’m sure!

The US is busy sinking the Iranian Navy as we speak, having already made Iran a ‘no fly zone’ for the Iranian air force.

I wonder how many ex-pa Iranians are willing to return today – who could be armed wih wester guns!

Ayway, since Islamic fundamentalists welcome death, we ll need to sleep on your toes and apply for weapons licenses – though these will not offer any protection against IED’s and bombs on buses in supermarket shopping bags!

Maybe the threat from terrorism will not materialise though the average IQ of a terrorist might suggest otherwise.

Final thought: If Iranians overthrow he brutal theocratic dictatorship of the ayatollahs, will they (or a significant proportion?) want to leave Iran, creating another wave of middle Eastern refugees? Iran has a population of 90 million people. There are around million afghan refuges out of an Afghan population of 45 million – (12 million Iranian refugees likely?

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan