There is no comparison of which puberty blockers are “better “ than others.

“There are two main types of puberty blockers commonly used: histrelin acetate and leuprolide acetate.

“ Histrelin acetate is a flexible rod implanted under the skin in the arm and lasts for about one year before replacement.

Leuprolide acetate is administered as an injectable shot and comes in formulations that last for 1, 3, or 4 months.”

The morality and ethics of such a trial have been dispensed with – this is a political decision, just like the roll-out of the C19 “vaccines.

“The NHS in England has officially launched a major clinical trial on puberty blockers for children, with the first patients expected to be recruited in early 2026, following a permanent ban on the treatment outside of research settings.

“It is important to note that puberty blockers are reversible and do not permanently alter the body; they pause puberty to allow time for identity exploration.”

“ This trial, part of the Pathways research programme, is a direct response to the 2024 Cass Review, which found insufficient evidence on the long-term safety and efficacy of puberty blockers for young people with gender incongruence.

Really – so “no proof of safety or efficacy – create results that will be open to broad interpretation?!?

They are legally, banned outside a research setting – here is the plan:

“The trial, known as Pathways Trial, is a randomised controlled study where one group will start puberty blockers immediately, while another will begin after a 12-month delay to compare outcomes.

The study will involve approximately 226 participants aged 10 to 15 years and will assess both physical and psychological outcomes, including brain development through MRI scans.

Participants must have a diagnosis of gender incongruence, have experienced gender dysphoria for over two years, and have undergone extensive psychological and medical screening.

A related study, Pathways Connect, will use brain imaging to examine the impact of puberty suppression on neurological development, involving around 250 young people.

Results from the trial are expected to take at least four years to emerge, with the first recruitment phase set to begin in early 2026 .

The trial is not available in Scotland, and the NHS has stopped prescribing puberty blockers for gender dysphoria outside of research contexts.

The research has drawn criticism from some advocacy groups, who argue the 12-month delay could cause distress during the waiting period, while researchers defend the trial as essential for establishing a robust evidence base.

Here is what the “authorities currently say – they ban puberty blockers outright:

“As of 24 November 2025, puberty blockers are not legally available for the treatment of gender dysphoria in individuals under 18 in the UK.

The government has implemented an indefinite ban on prescribing puberty blockers for this purpose, following expert advice from the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) and the Cass Review, which identified an “unacceptable safety risk” in the current prescribing environment.

“indefinite ban - well unless you experiment on children that is.

“ This ban applies to both NHS and private prescriptions for under-18s, except for those participating in a government-commissioned clinical trial designed to study the safety and effectiveness of these medications.”

“Transgender individuals face significantly elevated rates of suicide attempts and suicidal ideation compared to the general population. A large-scale Danish study spanning 40 years found that transgender individuals had a suicide attempt rate 7.7 times higher and a suicide death rate 3.5 times higher than the general population.”

“ The study also indicated that transgender individuals were twice as likely to die from non-suicide-related causes.”

“ the United States, a 2023 study by the Williams Institute found that 42% of transgender adults have attempted suicide over their lifetime, while 81% have considered suicide.

“Suicidality is particularly high among transgender youth, with studies indicating that 50% of transgender individuals in some regions have attempted suicide at least once in their lives. The risk is influenced by factors such as family rejection, bullying, discrimination in healthcare, and societal stigma.”

Why pick on children FIRST??? they are CHILDREN!!! Mybe their parents are the Cause of their mental issues?

Trials on ADULTS should be done first!

Here is the conclusion of the Cass Review:

“The review concluded that the evidence base for early puberty suppression was unclear, leading to a UK-wide ban on prescribing puberty blockers to individuals under 18 for gender dysphoria, with exceptions for existing patients or those in a clinical trial.

The woke were up in arms over the Reviews’ findings:

“The implementation of the Cass Review has been met with significant controversy and criticism. Medical and advocacy organisations, including the British Medical Association (BMA), the British Association of Gender Identity Specialists, and the UK’s Association of LGBTQ+ Doctors and Dentists, have criticised the review’s methodology, findings, and recommendations.

“ Some scholars have also identified cisnormative bias in the report, noting the exclusion of trans expertise and the marginalisation of trans voices in the review’s leadership and oversight, which they argue reflects a broader pattern of cis-supremacy in healthcare policy.”

Wtf is cis normative?!?

“ Some scholars have also identified cisnormative bias in the report, noting the exclusion of trans expertise and the marginalisation of trans voices in the review’s leadership and oversight, which they argue reflects a broader pattern of cis-supremacy in healthcare policy.”

Why are mentally challenged “trans” people Involved at all?!? – what’s ext? “Cat people” and specially designed 9night time0 “cat walks” and “howling areas”?

“scholars” make up a term to (bastardise the language) and redefine people In the real world to suit a “woke agenda”?? GTFO!

I wonder how many “blocker advocates” worship Moloch and how often???

Onwards!!!

