From here (/h/t How Many Ministries Of Truth Does One Country Need | ZeroHedge)

How Many Ministries of Truth Does One Country Need? – The Daily Sceptic

“At the centre of the story was WISDOM, the Whole-of-Institution Strategic Data and Outcomes Management system. Created to defend Britain against foreign disinformation, it soon graduated to monitoring “harmful narratives”, “problematic nostalgia”, declining trust and negative sentiment about immigration. A genuine photograph of migrants arriving on a beach was flagged for “decontextualised visual framing”. Requests for original sources and factual corrections became possible indicators of hostile interference.

Having begun by investigating Russia, China and Iran, WISDOM eventually discovered that the most troublesome source of misinformation about Britain was British people’s stubborn attachment to feeling British.

WISDOM’s final diagnosis of the country’s deteriorating social cohesion was commendably concise: “The problem isn’t the problem, the problem is the people noticing the problem.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Andy Burnham stood before the United Nations and announced the creation of a National Centre for Information Defence. Barely had WISDOM escaped onto the page before reality began catching up with the satire.

According to Burnham, NCID will detect, attribute and disrupt hostile-state information attacks. He cited Russian bots masquerading as British citizens, fake websites, fabricated reports, forged newspaper branding and covert interference. Most insidious of all, naturally, was the amplification of “far Right narratives”. Russia, Burnham said, was creating a narrative of British decline. Britain, he claimed, had surrendered too much ground to those promoting such an account.

“The case for another organisation becomes less obvious once the existing machinery is examined.

Most obviously, there is the National Security Online Information Team, formerly the Counter Disinformation Unit, which already leads the Government’s operational response to online information threats.

Its remit covers misinformation and disinformation affecting national security and public safety, online narratives and attempts artificially to manipulate the information environment. A foreign power conducting the activities Burnham described at the United Nations would therefore fall comfortably within its field of interest.

Should the threat be more obviously the work of a hostile state, the Joint State Threats Assessment Team within MI5 provides cross-government analysis of hostile-state activity.

The Home Office also has its now infamous Research, Information and Communications Unit (RICU), concerned particularly with extremist propaganda and counter-narratives.

The National Cyber Security Centre deals with cyber threats, while the Armed Forces possess 77th Brigade and its expertise in what the Army calls “information manoeuvre”.

The Foreign Affairs Committee identified the resulting fragmentation in March. Britain’s work against foreign disinformation, it concluded, was dispersed across government and insufficiently coordinated.

Its proposed remedy was a statutory, public-facing National Counter Disinformation Centre to bring the disparate effort together. The Government initially agreed only to consider the proposal; the committee duly welcomed Burnham’s announcement when it came.

The remedy has an unmistakable Whitehall logic.

Faced with too many bodies doing related things without sufficient coordination, the Government has created another body.

By July, seven ministers were responsible for disinformation, prompting the Foreign Affairs Committee Chair to observe that this meant nobody was responsible for it.

NCID will now have the unenviable task of bringing order to the organisations created to bring order to the information environment.

“The danger is always that government starts devoting as much ingenuity to managing the consequences of (ED: it’s) failure(s) as to correcting its causes.”

“The problem for information defence begins when Britain’s adversaries start telling the truth. A hostile purpose does not make truthful information false,”

Are we the bad guys?

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