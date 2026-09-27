Peter’s Newsletter

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Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
Sep 27

What a mess Peter. So typical of the civil service.

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
Sep 27

We are the Ministry of Truth.

Homeland Security

Ask No Questions.

This is like watching The Prisoner. Chased all the time.

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