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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
1h

Isn't it funny how we have all been SHAMED for years for destroying the planet and using too much energy and not using more wind and solar. But now all of a sudden, its OK to forget all that and for the elites to use WAY more than we do. Global warming isn't a problem anymore - haha. What a joke that was. Now the elites say it is no problema.

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Chellebelle's avatar
Chellebelle
2h

Yeah. No alternative energy sources because they know it wouldn’t even be close to energy requirements. They will force all the citizens onto alternative energy

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