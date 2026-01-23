From here:

Fraud squad urged to investigate ‘catastrophic’ £4.6bn net zero scheme

In a scathing report published on Friday, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the home retrofit scheme that left more than 30,000 properties with defects had “failed at every level”.

“More than £4.6bn is estimated to have been spent under the two household energy-saving schemes: the Energy Company Obligation scheme, which requires suppliers to install insulation in homes with poor energy efficiency, and the Great British Insulation scheme.”

“The cost is borne by energy suppliers but ultimately passed on to consumers in the form of higher bills. Despite the huge costs, the schemes have been derailed by poor-quality installation. The public spending watchdog found last year that nearly all external wall insulation installed up to mid-January 2025 – about 98pc – had major defects that required fixing, with some posing immediate health and safety risks.”

Between 32,000 and 35,000 homes overall are likely to have been affected during this period, while it is unknown how many more faulty installations have been carried out since. MPs warned that fraud was likely to have played a major role in the poor quality of insulation installed under the scheme. Ofgem, the energy regulator, has identified a fraud rate of 1.75pc of the work conducted – equivalent to more than £80m.

“Ministers (Ed Miliband?) have said that no household will be liable for paying repair costs as the original installer is required to fix any issues. Costs of up to £20,000 should be covered by a guarantee when the installer has ceased to trade or fails to remediate. MPs also raised doubts over whether installers and guarantee providers would be able to survive the scale of claims, adding that some unscrupulous directors were closing and restarting their businesses to avoid their responsibilities. They also called for more efforts to find and fix faulty installations. Less than 10pc of the estimated 30,000 affected homes had been located and fixed a year after the problems first emerged.

The uk government is just getting started In rolling out schemes like this one.

“The MPs warned that the serious failings risked undermining confidence in other retrofit schemes, particularly after Mr Miliband this week unveiled a £15bn Warm Homes Plan that will ramp up installation of solar panels, heat pumps and insulation.”

Not only plucking money from the magic money tree but engaging in fraud to rip-off trusting consumers.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the PAC chairman, said: “Potentially thousands of people are now living with health and safety risks in their homes and despite government’s protestations, we have nowhere near enough assurance that they are not financially exposed to unaffordable bills to repair the defective works. He added: “The public’s confidence will have rightly been shaken in retrofit schemes given what has happened and government now has a self-inflicted job of work on its hands to restore faith in the action required to bring down bills and reduce emissions.”

She would sped th tens of billions of pounds being wasted by Miliband far more wisely than the that insane high Priest of Moloch who is doing everything possible to benefit China at the expense of the poor, sick and elderly In the UK.

