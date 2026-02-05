From here:

Urgent repairs to Parliament could cost taxpayers up to £40bn

“The restoration and renewal client board has put forward two options for the preservation of Parliament.

“One involved a “full decant” which would see both houses move out of the Palace of Westminster while works take place and another where the palace would be worked on in stages.”

“The full decant would last 19 to 24 years and cost up to £15.6 billion, while the other option would take 38 to 61 years and cost up to £39.2 billion.”

It was not reported whether the options were put out to tender or were requested on a ‘non-compete basis. –

“MPs and peers have also been asked to agree to initial restoration works at the Houses of Parliament lasting seven years, at a cost of up to £3 billion. That work could start in 2026 if approved.

The report is here:

https://www.parliament.uk/business/news/2026/feb-2026/delivering-restoration-and-renewal-of-the-palace-of-westminster-the-costed-proposals-published/ From Brave AI: The Palace of Westminster has a floor area of 112,476 m² (1,210,680 ft²). This vast space includes over 1,100 rooms, 100 staircases, and 4.8 kilometres (3 miles) of passageways spread across four floors. A quick reply from Brave AI reveals the actual cost of starting from scratch on an alternative site

Based on current data, the cost to construct a new office building ranges from $202 to $574 per square foot (approximately $2,175 to $6,175 per square meter).

“The cost to build an office with 120,000 square meters (approximately 1,291,667 square feet) across four floors and 1,100 rooms depends on several factors, including location, design complexity, finishes, and whether it’s new construction or a renovation.

For a large, multi-story building of this scale, economies of scale may reduce the cost per square foot, placing it toward the lower end of the range—potentially $247–$498 per square foot ($2,655–$5,355 per square meter) for a 2–4 story office building.”

“Estimated total construction cost:

At $300 per square foot (a reasonable midpoint for a mid-rise office), the total construction cost would be approximately $387.5 million (1,291,667 sq. ft. × $300).

Interior Build-Out (Tenant Improvement):

The cost for interior fit-out—walls, lighting, HVAC, electrical, finishes, and furnishings—typically ranges from $50 to $250 per square foot ($538 to $2,690 per square meter), depending on quality and customization.

Estimated build-out cost:

At $150 per square foot, this adds about $193.7 million (1,291,667 sq. ft. × $150).

Additional Costs to Consider:

Land and site work : Varies significantly by location; can range from $50,000 to $200,000+ depending on urban vs. suburban.

Permits and zoning : 2–4% of total construction cost (~$7.7M–$15.5M).

Architectural and engineering fees : 6–12% of construction cost (~ $23.2M–$46.5M ).

MEP systems (mechanical, electrical, plumbing) : 25–35% of construction cost (~ $96.9M–$135.6M ).

Parking, landscaping, and utilities: $75,000 to $600,000+.

Total Estimated Project Cost:

Combining construction, build-out, and soft costs, the total project cost is likely in the range of $600 million to $800 million, depending on location, finishes, and project complexity. Costs in major urban centers (e.g., New York, San Francisco) may exceed this range significantly.

Lt’s add bells and whistles like cloisters, bars and restaurants for another few hundred million pounds to round up the total cost for a completely new parliament building cost of £1 billion pounds. This building could be designed to be modern and could, for example, include electronic voting and big screen displays in the main debating chambers to inform active debates and prove facts.

“Office Block Construction Timeline (1,100 rooms, 4 floors, 120,000 sq m)

The construction of a 120,000 square meter, four-floor office block with 1,100 rooms is a large-scale commercial project. Based on industry benchmarks and project phases, the timeline typically ranges from 24 to 36 months from initial planning to final occupancy

How does that compare to 40 billion over 50 years!!!

This gives you a clue as to the stupidity of decision makers In the UK.

Admittedly, maintenance of the existing building would need to continue:

“The proposals say the cost of repairing and maintaining the Palace of Westminster is “unsustainable” at the current £1.5 million weekly cost.”

The new building could be a replica that would attract similar numbers as the old one:

“While precise numbers are not disclosed, the consistent demand and high visitor volume across multiple tour types and events suggest that over 50,000 people visit the Houses of Parliament annually, including tourists, residents, and attendees of parliamentary events.

“Guided Tour: £34 for adults, £28 for young people (16–24), £18 for children (5–15), and free for children under 5. UK Armed Forces and disabled visitors receive concessions.

Self-guided Audio Tour: £27 for adults, £20 for young people (16–24), and FREE for children under 5 (with one free child per paying adult). Concessions available for UK Armed Forces.

Big Ben Tour: £35 for adults, £20 for young people (11+), and not available for children under 11.

Speaker’s House Tour: £21 for adults, £12 for concessions (over-60s, students, UK Armed Forces), and not available for children under 16.

Group Tours: £23 per adult and £7 per child (for groups of 10+).

Free Options: UK residents can book free Democratic Access Tours by contacting their MP or a Member of the House of Lords. These 75-minute tours are subject to availability and require advance booking.

All tickets can be booked online in advance for the best value and guaranteed entry.”

I suggest that Green Park Is a suitable site for the new parliamentary building - Green Park in London, UK, covers 19 hectares, which is equivalent to 190,000 square meters.- four storeys over 120,000 square metres would be a snug fit and would be close to the old site, with lots od room around the perimeter and minimal disruption to existing proceedings.

Onwards!

