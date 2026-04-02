From here;

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‘Representatives of the press are seated in the red benches along the left side of the Courtroom. The red benches on the right are reserved for guests of the Justices. The black chairs in front of those benches are for the officers of the Court, visiting dignitaries, and include a special chair for the President of the United States,

Per Brave AI;

‘Yes, historical records from the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places inventory indicate that the Supreme Court courtroom includes a special chair for the President of the United States among the black chairs designated for officers and visiting dignitaries. Despite this designated seating, President Donald Trump did not use the special chair during the April 1, 2026, oral arguments on birthright citizenship, instead choosing to sit in the first row of the public gallery.

Just to give you a hi of the vitriol permeating the Twittersphere, check out the threads here;

(6) AAGHarmeetDhillon on X: “There’s literally a chair set up at SCOTUS for our presidents to sit in for oral argument. Your separation of powers nonsense is more imitation pearl-clutching hauteur.” / X

Ad Grok admis it was wrong!

(6) X

The source of the ‘controversy is here (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

(6) AAGHarmeetDhillon on X: “There’s literally a chair set up at SCOTUS for our presidents to sit in for oral argument. Your separation of powers nonsense is more imitation pearl-clutching hauteur.” / X

Maybe the various AI’s can argue on their own twitter accounts and refer to the humans that expose/correct their lies/incorrect facts/assumptions etc.

Seems like a dangerous path to rely o ANY source – including Brave AI!

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