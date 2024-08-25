Dr Campbell has put out a short video highlighting RFK jr.’s position on the toxic nature of seed oils, pesticides, colourings etc that are ubiquitous in American foods, and which are responsible for America’s status as one of the sickest nations on the planet.

1. Strawberries: Conventional strawberries consistently top the Dirty Dozen list. In 2023, the EWG found that 30% of all strawberry samples contained ten or more pesticide residues. 2. Spinach: 76% of spinach samples contained pesticide residues, including permethrin, a neurotoxic insecticide that is highly toxic to animals (6Trusted Source). 3. Kale, mustard, and collard greens. 86% of all samples of leafy greens were found to contain two or more pesticide residues, including the neurotoxins imidacloprid, bifenthrin and cypermethrin. 4. Peaches: Over 99% of the peaches tested by the EWG contained pesticide residues, with 65% containing at least four. 5. Pears: Over 63% of pears tested by the EWG contained residues from five or more pesticides. 6. Nectarines: The EWG detected residues in nearly 94% of nectarine samples, with one sample containing over 15 different pesticide residues. 7. Apples: The EWG detected pesticide residues in 90% of apple samples. What’s more, 80% of the apples tested contained traces of diphenylamine, a pesticide banned in Europe. 8. Grapes: Conventional grapes are a staple on the Dirty Dozen list, with over 96% testing positive for pesticide residues. 9. Bell and hot peppers: Sweet bell peppers contain fewer pesticide residues compared to other fruits and vegetables. Yet, the EWG cautions that pesticides used on sweet bell peppers “tend to be more toxic to human health.” 10. Cherries: The EWG detected an average of five pesticide residues on cherry samples, including a pesticide called iprodione, which is banned in Europe. 11. Blueberries: The EWG found that 90% of blueberries had pesticide residues, with 80% containing two or more. 12. Green beans: The EWG added green beans to the Dirty Dozen list after finding that 90% of samples contained pesticides, including acephate, a neurotoxin banned by the EPA in 2011.

CHD-TV will be running an event on 6-7 September 2024 between 11-7 pm EDT, 8-4 pm PT and 3-11 pm GMT – a trap for the unwary – GMT is an hour behind British Summer Time until the last Sunday of October, so the time in the UK is 4 -12, not 3-11!

