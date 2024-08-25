Dr Campbell has put out a short video highlighting RFK jr.’s position on the toxic nature of seed oils, pesticides, colourings etc that are ubiquitous in American foods, and which are responsible for America’s status as one of the sickest nations on the planet.
Here is a link to the 13-minute video. There are no “show notes”.
And here is the “dirty dozen” list taken from here:
The Dirty Dozen: 12 Foods That Are High in Pesticides (healthline.com)
1. Strawberries: Conventional strawberries consistently top the Dirty Dozen list. In 2023, the EWG found that 30% of all strawberry samples contained ten or more pesticide residues.
2. Spinach: 76% of spinach samples contained pesticide residues, including permethrin, a neurotoxic insecticide that is highly toxic to animals (6Trusted Source).
3. Kale, mustard, and collard greens. 86% of all samples of leafy greens were found to contain two or more pesticide residues, including the neurotoxins imidacloprid, bifenthrin and cypermethrin.
4. Peaches: Over 99% of the peaches tested by the EWG contained pesticide residues, with 65% containing at least four.
5. Pears: Over 63% of pears tested by the EWG contained residues from five or more pesticides.
6. Nectarines: The EWG detected residues in nearly 94% of nectarine samples, with one sample containing over 15 different pesticide residues.
7. Apples: The EWG detected pesticide residues in 90% of apple samples. What’s more, 80% of the apples tested contained traces of diphenylamine, a pesticide banned in Europe.
8. Grapes: Conventional grapes are a staple on the Dirty Dozen list, with over 96% testing positive for pesticide residues.
9. Bell and hot peppers: Sweet bell peppers contain fewer pesticide residues compared to other fruits and vegetables. Yet, the EWG cautions that pesticides used on sweet bell peppers “tend to be more toxic to human health.”
10. Cherries: The EWG detected an average of five pesticide residues on cherry samples, including a pesticide called iprodione, which is banned in Europe.
11. Blueberries: The EWG found that 90% of blueberries had pesticide residues, with 80% containing two or more.
12. Green beans: The EWG added green beans to the Dirty Dozen list after finding that 90% of samples contained pesticides, including acephate, a neurotoxin banned by the EPA in 2011.
As a reminder, there is this forthcoming event:
(100) The Attack on Food and Farming, and How to Fight Back (substack.com)
CHD-TV will be running an event on 6-7 September 2024 between 11-7 pm EDT, 8-4 pm PT and 3-11 pm GMT – a trap for the unwary – GMT is an hour behind British Summer Time until the last Sunday of October, so the time in the UK is 4 -12, not 3-11!
More “stuff” on GMO foods here:
Nanotechnology in food - as with GMO foods, is the intent to improve the yield of the human race and “standardise” its appearance? plus notes on “citrullination” and the Center for Food Safety (substack.com)
Onwards!!!
Geez, all the foods listed on the dirty dozen are routinely eaten at my home. I thought I was feeding my grandkids healthy fruits 😬
Hi Peter,
About six months ago, I wrote four different food companies in Canada inquiring as to whether they could guarantee that none of their meat or fowl was injected with mRNA vaccines. That included McDonald’s, Walmart, and two others.
As I recall, I got acknowledgements from most of them, but then full radio silence.
This was not comforting because I have read several places that the vaccine producers are pushing mRNA vaccines for farm animals.
If we had any competent governments, they would ban these toxic and ineffective vaccines, across-the-board - that is for humans and animals.
I wrote every Alberta MLA, including all the Premier and all the cabinet ministers on January 8, 2021 and strongly advised them to not deploy these vaccines based on the high-risk/low-reward Equation.
High risk because it takes 10 years, not 10 months to produce a safe vaccine.
Low reward because as I published on March 21, 2020 the Covid illness was only fatal to the very elderly and infirm. For this reason, I stated that the lockdowns were entirely unnecessary for the general population who were at low risk. Six months later, world experts published their identical Great Barrington Declaration.
Alberta physicians practiced competent early treatment in 2020 and we had no excess deaths well-past July 1, 2020, the end of the first COVID-19 flu season. That observation, independently verified by Denis Rancourt and team in other countries, let us both to independently concluded that there was no real pandemic. To have a real pandemic, you have to have a significant increase in the death rate and that did not happen in 2020 in a number of venues that practiced competent early treatment .
In the United States, there were ~560,000 excess deaths In 2020, caused by incompetent late treatment, Remdesivir to destroy liver and kidneys, and ventilators to finish them off. Hospitals received ~$30,000 for each such medical murder.
Almost the entire death toll attributed by the authorities to the COVID-19 virus was actually caused by false public hysteria by governments and health authorities, late incompetent treatment, and especially the toxic COVID-19 vaccines.
That death toll now totals about 20 million in the western world and it is far from over. Including countries where we have little or no data such as India, China and Russia, that death toll probably doubles.
I dictated this note so please excuse any typos.
Best regards, Allan MacRae