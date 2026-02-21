Young English girl articulates what most indigenous British people are thinking
She will never be allowed to stand for any political office - unlike Muslim 'independents'!!
This 2 minute video will be removed/ censored shortly, so view while you can!
Amelia is right A.I. Full Pathways parody
Maybe no girl or young woman can be allowed in public without burly male escorts – just as Muslim women are not allowed out without a male relative – another side effect of the descent of the UK into religious sectarianism.
