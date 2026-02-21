This 2 minute video will be removed/ censored shortly, so view while you can!

Amelia is right A.I. Full Pathways parody

Maybe no girl or young woman can be allowed in public without burly male escorts – just as Muslim women are not allowed out without a male relative – another side effect of the descent of the UK into religious sectarianism.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan