Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
3h

Trying to shake people out of their BTC. They want weak hands so people will sell and they'll get it all. That's about what I think of all this.

If it was true 2 things would happen:

1) BTC would go to ZERO

2) Every system on the planet would be hacked

Rem the following:

- Crypto can upgrade to quantum-proof tech → no need to panic.

- Big unknown is super old coins (like Satoshi’s) could be vulnerable in 5 to 8 years unless they also quantum proof those.

- Encrypting is easier than breaking encryption

- Crypto isn’t going anywhere—even in a quantum world. This is why it is called CRYPTO...for CRYPTOGRAPH.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture