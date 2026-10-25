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Bartholo
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When Vladimir Vladimirovich took over the reigns from Boris Yelstin; Russia had massive debts, the economy plunged to such a degree that several millions of people had no income and died of drinking hunger and suicide. It was about to crumble and all their resource becomeing an asset to the western elite; further there was no military to defend Russia. it was expected that Putin as Yeltsin would hand over Russia to the western elite.

Yet after a decade Vladimir Vladimirovich turned all the above around. In 2022 he felt not yet prepared to take the Russian part in the Ukraine back; but opposition (Alexander 'Duneff') demanded Putin to stop the genocide of Russians in Ukraine. Further, in 2025 there were referendums in the Donas, Crimea and Donetsk about being returned to Russia.

The question is ; do the Putin dislikes' know a president who has achieved more than him?

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