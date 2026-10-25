Whilst scanning today’s articles on ZeroHedge, I came across 3 articles of interest:

If You Love This Country, When You Vote, Consider the Policies That Islamist Sharia Ideology Demands :: Gatestone Institute

The Gatestone Institute is hostile to Islam and this article articulates why, for example:

“Their entire sense of self, their purpose in this life, and their belief about the next life depend on implementing Sharia completely. It outweighs everything else. They will die for it. Changing this commitment would mean changing who they are. It is like expecting the Pope to denounce Jesus on Easter or a rabbi to down a pork chop on Yom Kippur — only more — to the zillionth power. Nothing external — prosperity, compromise, or democratic norms — can override it.

Then there’s this:

Ukraine Is Becoming Another Verdun | The Epoch Times

“The war in Ukraine has gone on for four years—4.7 years. Feb. 24 of next year, it’ll be five years. It’s longer than World War I. It’s longer than the American Civil War. It’s longer than the U.S. Pacific War. There are about 2.5 million combined Russian and Ukrainian casualties.”

“It has a mixed or wartime cabinet. It would help Zelenskyy to restore habeas corpus, a free press and opposition parties, and have an election. And then we’ll see to what degree new people or new ideas in a campaign agree with Zelenskyy, sort of agree or reject him, or maybe the other participants will have a new idea.

The second thing is everybody just says, “[Vladimir] Putin’s awful.” I agree. “Ukraine should win.” I agree. But they never tell us how they’re going to achieve that after four and a half years. They criticize everything that Trump has said, but there’s one constant. If you want to call all of his ideas crazy, whatever you want to do, there’s one common theme.”

In short, Victor Davis Hanson argues that Europe wants US protection against Russia but denies its air space to the US to fight Iran, all whilst buying massive amounts of Russian gas.

Lastly:

Many Western Governments Won’t Survive - American Thinker

“Western governments have put themselves in mortal danger.

They are actively doing things that are destroying their countries:

(1) replacing their native citizens with unassimilable foreigners;

(2) centralizing government power in unelected and unaccountable bureaucracies;

(3) censoring and criminalizing public dissent;

(4) offshoring industrial and manufacturing jobs;

(5) exacerbating energy costs and general inflation by demonizing hydrocarbons and pushing “global warming” delusions;

(6) increasing taxes, government spending, and public welfare in unsustainable ways;

(7) demolishing their nations’ historical identities, traditions, beliefs, and common cultures; (

8) providing foreigners with “free” homes, food, and educations, while accusing native citizens of being “racists,” “xenophobes,” and “white supremacists”;

(9) discouraging healthy marriages and stable families; and

(10) indoctrinating the youngest generations to believe that war, “climate change,” overpopulation, and economic collapse will prevent them from ever having happy, hopeful, purposeful futures.

“Those are just ten ways that Western governments are hurting their citizens.

There are many more.

But a reasonable person should be able to read the above paragraph and understand that nations cannot survive under such a destructive barrage of harmful policies.

Western governments are waging wars against their own nations.

The progress of these wars may look a little different in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Australia, Canada, and the United States, but what happens in one country soon enough spreads to all the rest.

It is as if Western leaders got together many years ago and agreed that their countries would drink cyanide-laced Kool-Aid and take long dirt naps.

Lots to think about.

Meanwhile the UK government is trying to convince people that the UK must prepare for war in the next 1,000 days

“Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has warned that Britain must be ready for war within 1,000 days (by 2030) to deter or defeat potential attacks.

Streeting argues that adversaries, particularly Russia , are expanding their military capacity and war economies to a point where they could be positioned to attack the UK by 2030 .

He stated his “defining priority” is ensuring the country is “ready to fight and win a war” alongside NATO allies, emphasizing that preparation is necessary to “prevent the worst.”

The government’s “Be Ready” campaign urges households to stockpile supplies for three days to handle disruptions from cyberattacks, severe weather, or critical infrastructure failures, noting these threats are “not hypothetical but real.”

Personally, I think only the Chinese have the population, technology and ability to invade and defeat Europe and the Brits in that time frame and they can do that without firing a shot.

“Nearly half of military-aged Brits say there are “no circumstance” in which they would defend the United Kingdom. That’s no surprise. Why would Western citizens defend governments that abuse them? If the West already “belongs” to foreigners, what else is there to defend?

Chinese Socialism appears to offer a far better solution to dire economic circumstances in the UK and is growing at 5 times the pace.

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