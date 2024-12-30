Take no vaccines unless they are clearly “safe and effective” – be Pro-Health (not anti-vaxx), though these days, it looks like ALL vaccines pose health risks beyond any claimed benefit.

The entire vaccine complex is corrupt through and through.

Just say no – until at least you have read the package insert and talk to your doctor, look for these sections and be informed before you consent:

1. “Adverse Reactions section: This section provides information on the adverse events reported during clinical trials and post-marketing experience. 2. Warnings and Precautions section: This section highlights potential risks and adverse events associated with the medication, including serious and life-threatening reactions. 3. Boxed Warning (also known as a Black Box Warning): This section contains critical information about serious or life-threatening adverse events, contraindications, or potential risks that require special attention. 4. Pharmacokinetics subsection: While primarily focused on the drug’s metabolism and excretion, this section may also provide information on adverse events related to drug interactions or altered pharmacokinetic profiles. 5. Postmarketing Experience section: This section summarizes adverse events reported after the drug’s approval and marketing, including those from voluntary reports, mandatory adverse event reporting systems, and manufacturer-submitted postmarketing studies.

Do MMR vaccines cause autism. Not if you call it “encephalopathy”.

“The “safe and effective” lie takes center stage in a recent documentary produced by Gary Null, Ph.D. entitled “Deadly Deception.”

This film seeks to get to the bottom of childhood health epidemics facing our world today — from asthma to autism, immune dysfunction and beyond.

As time goes on, more and more toxins are introduced to the human population, at younger and younger ages. Instead of working to mask the symptoms, we have the opportunity to root out the culprits.

Today, Dr. Null and Mary Holland, Esq. provide details about the movie and tease other screenings planned on CHD.TV in the coming year! And of course, stay to the end for a special viewing of “Deadly Deception.”

The 1.5-hour documentary “Deadly Deception” starts at around the 18-minute mark.

It comments on the mechanisms of actions of vaccines – from DTP, to polio, to MMR and the impacts of vaccine campaigns in Kenya (and around the world) that sterilize girls and women plus damage boys – until wise heads in Kenya withdrew vaccines because of harmful outcomes.

One issue that really grabbed my attention was the moves in the EU to increase the number of childhood vaccines from 4 to 10 – banning children from schools if these vaccines were not taken, fining parents 7,000 euros for not vaccinating children AND removing children to Child Protection Services! Video of mass protests in Rome are in the video.

The banning of Gardasil almost everywhere in the world, except the US, is a real eye-opener!

This model is (almost) being rolled out in California – vaccine mandates and “one size fits all”.

Fun fact: 75 cents from every vaccine goes to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Scheme. Using Brave AI, we have this for three vaccine types.

Around 4 million children a year are born in the US – since 1988 that means there have been around 36 times 4 million = 144 million children.

The CDC recommends DTaP vaccines for children, with doses administered at 2, 4, 6 months, and 15-20 months of age, and a booster dose at 4-6 years of age. Five doses before 6 years of age times 144 million children = 720 million doses.

The CDC recommends that children receive two doses of MMR vaccine = 288 million doses.

The CDC’s Vaccine Tracking System (VTrKS) reports that, as of 2022, over 45 million doses of HPV vaccine (Gardasil 9 and Cervarix) have been distributed in the US since licensure in 2006.

Just for the three vaccine types, around a billion doses. The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Scheme has therefore received 75 cents times billion = 750 million dollars, from these vaccines alone.

Note this excludes C19 injection compensation that is covered by the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Scheme.

But – according to Brave AI “These figures indicate that the VICP has paid out a total of at least $4.03 billion to vaccine-injured patients, with the most recent estimate being $4.6 billion.” Over 18 years = around 255 million a year,

Hat must man an awful lot of other vaccines being administered! Flu’ shots are around 170 million a year. Presumably someone has the data on the total number of doses every year per vaccine. Brave Ai does not.

Prices for vaccines are here:

v Current CDC Vaccine Price List | VFC Program | CDC

Gardasil costs 240 bucks per dose, DTaP 20-48 bucks, MMR between 25 and 180 bucks.

Here is a snippet of the first three minutes from the transcript provided:

“00:18:05 We've been told that vaccines are completely safe and effective. So you're willing to expose a baby

00:18:11 to a Hepatitis B vaccine upon birth. Vitamin K shots. Where is the science? 56 days of life on this

00:18:19 planet. The physician more often than not will give upwards of seven different vaccines including

00:18:26 the DPT, which is the diphtheria tetanus and pertussis polio vaccine. And another hepatitis vaccine

00:18:33 and a hep vaccine, which is the Hemophilus influenza vaccine and possibly also a prevnar vaccine,

00:18:39 which is seven strains of strep is like giving 20 to 30 vaccines and the antigens from each one of

00:18:48 these are now in the baby's body. And this process is reported to happen every two months, four

00:18:54 months and six months, they get another huge dose at one year of age.

00:19:04 Over 50% of our pediatric population on chronic medication. We've got a situation now that is an

00:19:10 unchecked growth of recommended or mandatory vaccinations for school Children and there's nothing to

00:19:18 keep it in check what has happened over the last 25 to 30 years to cause this epidemic of autism.

00:19:25 The only thing that really has changed is the number of vaccines being given to Children. We are

00:19:31 giving 49 doses of 16 vaccines to Children before the age of six. If you went into the hospital and

00:19:39 the doctor said I'm gonna give you 16 different medications on different schedules. You would look

00:19:47 at that doctor as if they were crazy because you understand that when you start mixing medications,

00:19:54 you are creating this entirely uncharted world of reactions, you don't know how those things are

00:20:04 going to react in combination I just don't understand why our kids are getting so many shots. And I

00:20:10 think of my father in law on a different standard just in terms of common sense where he's elderly,

00:20:14 but he's taken eight pills. They found out that a lot of them have effects and impacts on other

00:20:19 pills. And that's why I don't know that we're spending enough time and energy looking at this where

00:20:24 our kids are getting twice the shots of everybody else, all these Children with varying degrees of

00:20:30 brain and immune system dysfunction become adults and some of them will never be able to be

00:20:36 productive. Members of society, they will always need to be taken care of institutionally,

00:20:42 especially when their parents can no longer care for them. Tremendous cost burden to care for

00:20:47 somebody with a developmental disability over their lifetime. There's not enough money in the United

00:20:52 States to counter the cataclysm that we're heading to if we continue on this course. And they say

00:20:59 that cost the country, I didn't realize it was this magnitude $137 billion a year in annual cost

00:21:07 cost this country for care of autism. Do you agree with that number?

00:21:13 Either of you again? I would not have the data to agree or disagree. I know that it's a high number.

00:21:18 Ok. Well, I just want to let you know, we've got to spend more time and resources and fix this

00:21:21 problem because it's obviously it's out of control. If you look at the pathology underlying all of

00:21:27 these diseases, it's chronic inflammation, the immune system is attacking something that something

00:21:35 that has been injected or inhaled or ingested into the body that the body perceives as a threat. “

Here's a placebo v vaccine article:

(100) Published Paper on Unvaccinated Health Outcomes vs. Vaxxed

Lastly, last year I published this article about Pfizer tax evasion using back-street shell companies in the Netherlands:

A quick look at Pfizer’s Income and Tax over the last ten years

Now that 2024 is almost complete, here is an update of two key tables:

TTTM = trailing twelve months.

I picked on Moderna yesterday.

(100) Vultures circling the carcass of Moderna

I have not singled out Merck (the expired patent holders of Ivermectin who claimed it does not work) or Sanofi, Eli Lilly et al.

For Pfizer, we see that, over the last five years, Pfizer has generated revenues of around 340 billion dollars and paid taxes of amend 4 billion dollars (with rebates in the last two years).

The five year cost of the revenue is shown as around 108 billion – how much of that is bribes and advertising to the MSM and lobbying Congress critters? Lord knows both Pfizer and Moderna receive all the advertising support they could wish from the CDC/FDA – not counted as revenue to Pfizer and Moderna of course.

How much revenue is generated from the patents held by CDC/FDA and other regulatory bodies?

Onwards!!!

