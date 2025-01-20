Th treatment of falsely diagnosed C19 infected people in the UK was met with the policies of NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) and Midazolam Matt Hancock.

Looking only at the data for the 2020 calendar year, here is a table of “cases” and deaths with C19 present (mis-)diagnosed by RT-PCR tests with unknown cycle thresholds in four major countries, just for 2020, taken from here:

COVID - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer

Click on each country and scroll back over the dates on the x-axis to get th ed 2020 numbers that appear in boxes in the charts..

Will the UK C19 enquiry query why the UK’s mortality rate from C19 was 50 times that of Japan’s mortality rate - or more than 3 times that of Germany’s or almost double that of the US – even with the despicable use of Remdesivir?

Almost half the extra deaths in 2020 in the UK occurred in April 2020. Here is the breakdown by medical register of death certificates – aggregated from 330 registers.

Deaths in April 2020 in England and Wals leapt to double those of February 2020 in April 2020before returning to February 2020 levels in June 2020.

43,656 in February 2020, 88,141 in April 2020 and 42,614 in June 2020.

(100) An even deeper dive into the UK’s extra 40,000 deaths in April 2020 – C19 or Midazolam + morphine? What was on the death certificates as primary and secondary cause of death????

Medical authorities in Enfield, Epping Forest, Ashford and Haringey have a lot of questions to answer!

The “cone of silence” of the UK’s C19 enquiry that has already spent over 100 million pounds for something or other, will be placed over stats like this.

“Authorities” in the US and the House C19 report made no mention of US deaths being 20 times that of Hapa’s or almost double those of Germany.

Onwards!

