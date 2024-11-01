Four days ago, I posted the article showing the number of registered deaths by month around the time of huge leap in April 2020:

It had this table showing the deaths by UK region around April 2020:

Leave the far-right hand column of the proportion of extra deaths by region as a percentage of total extra deaths aside for now and let’s focus on the column showing a 77% increase in deaths between March 2020 and April 2020 – representing the extra 48,000 percentage increase in deaths between March and April 2020.

I mentioned in that article that within London, Haringey experienced a 236% increase in April 2020 registered deaths above those in March 2020.

Quick note: it is usual for the reports of death for those that are dying to be reported to a doctor, rather than using the 999-emergency number and hence involving police ad ambulance. During the C19 scamdemic this was applied to tens of thousands of deaths – no police or ambulance services were contacted. So, no investigation by police was undertaken.

Using the same data source as that used in my previous article here:

Here is a table that shows the ten highest percentage increases in registered deaths by all 332 local areas). for April 2020 – which shows that Haringey was not the worst area for increases in registered deaths. (There are 650 members of parliament but 332 local areas).

Registered deaths in these districts doubled ad almost trebled in April 2020, compared to Match 2020.

We can compare these huge increases to the lowest area.

Enquiring minds want to know where supplies of Midazolam went in March 2020- for use in April 2020 - and whether that explains the vast discrepancy between highest and lowest extra deaths in April 2020.

Each of these extra deaths would be the subject of a police investigation and an autopsy. None of them were treated as “suspicious”, no investigations were made, and no autopsies were performed.

Medics determined the cause of death as C19 using the useless RT-PCR test or a suspicion of C19 - and all other potential ad actual causes of death were ignored, probably most of the dead were cremated, destroying any evidence of wrongdoing.

This is how the Borg/Cult works.

“One size fits all”, commit the crime, conceal the evidence and move on.

People are relegated to statistics and numbers - they are no longer people.

Here is a list of all 322 districts presented in the same way.

Onwards!!

