The RT=PCR test for C19 was (and is) bogus and did not signify anything of relevance or importance. This is the symptomatic of the “quackery” standards of the WHO - slavishly followed in the UK and elsewhere.

Once defined as a C19 death – no autopsies – no tests for the presence of Midazolam and morphine.

In this article, I highlighted the spike in extra deaths in England and Wales in April 2020:

Data doodling – Registered deaths in England and Wales (excludes Scotland and Northern Ireland) by year and month from 2020 to 2023 – benchmarked against 2015-2019 death rates

Digging deeper, here is a regional breakdown of April 2020 deaths and surrounding months using the same data source here:

You can see the huge jump in deaths in April 2020 to over 88,000.

The three columns on the right-hand side show the change in deaths from March 2020 to April 2020 in the first of the three columns, the percentage change in deaths between those two months and the last column of the three shows the “contribution” to the increase in deaths in April 2020 from March 2020.

The Southwest of England has the smallest increase in deaths and London shows the largest.

Within London we can drill down even further.

Almost all London districts experienced a doubling of deaths in April 2020 but Haringey experienced mor than triple the number of deaths in April 2020 – accounting for one in 16 of all deaths in London.

Hese regional and local breakdowns can be put into the larger context of the butchery employed by UK health authorities compared to Germany and Japan.

First the overall C19 “experience” for these three countries:

Germany’s population is around 84 million, Japan has around 124 million and the UK around 67 million. The website from which this data is taken says the death rates for Germany, Japan and the UK are 2,182 per million for Germany, 484 per million for Janean and a whopping 3,389 per million for the UK over the entire period of the scamdemic.

Given we are focusing on April 2020, let’s see what the C19 experience was in those three countries.

Almost no C19 deaths prior to April 2020 in Germany and Japan. The “spike” in h UK sands out. Germany and Japan data indicates no C19 effect, so why was there as pike in C18 deaths in the UK? US data is similarly impacted by the use of Remdesivir.. especially in New York City.

Germany has a marked increase in the umber of C19 deaths AFTER injections and Japan remained low – but (not shown in the chopped chart above for Jopan) has now experienced a triple peak post C19 injections.

If the extra deaths in the UK in April 2020 had been the result of a huge gang of axe murderers operating across the UK, there would have been an immediate response from the Crown Prosecution Service and police.

As it is the axe murderer equivalents wore white coats, spectacles, can hide behind “the system” and use the excuse “what else could we have done”.

Well, Germany and Japan showed what could have been done in the early months of 2020. The UK chose to kill rather than treat or cure.

Onwards!!

