Keep in mind that around 2.25 million extra Americas died i the four caledar yars from 2020-2023 from all causes. Extra deaths for 2024 to come.

Remember also that hospitals received a “bounty” for every C19 death and zero for a myocarditis death,

(100) Highest Quality Paper Ever On Post "Vaccination" Myocarditis Risk Showed 1 in 35 Booster Recipients Suffered Myocarditis & A Possible Treatment Approach

Sex‐specific differences in myocardial injury incidence after COVID‐19 mRNA‐1273 booster vaccination

“Hospital employees scheduled to undergo mRNA-1273 booster vaccination were assessed for mRNA-1273vaccination-associated myocardial injury.”

“Among 777 participants (median age 37 years, 69.5% women), 40 participants (5.1%; 95% confidence interval [CI] 3.7–7.0%) had elevated hs-cTnT concentration on day 3 and mRNA-1273 vaccine-associated myocardialinjury was adjudicated in 22 participants (2.8% [95% CI 1.7–4.3%]). Twenty cases occurred in women (3.7%[95% CI 2.3–5.7%]), two in men (0.8% [95% CI 0.1–3.0%]).”

“mRNA-1273 vaccine-associated myocardial injury was more common than previously thought, being mild and transient, and more frequent in women versus men. The possible protective role of IFN-λ1 (IL-29) and GM-CSF warrant further studies.”

Those health care workers would probably already have been exposed to the SARS-COV2 virus and are probably healthier than the general population.

So, that paper is based on the Moderna booster injections amongst health care workers. It does not include those that did not get a booster.

The source for the one in five death-rate, within one year for myocarditis sufferers and a one in two death rate within five years, is taken from here:

(100) Disturbing prognosis for myocarditis sufferers from the Cleveland Clinic – you have a 50% chance of dying in five years – and a 20% chance of dying within one year

The ability of the experimental Pfizer C19 injection was not studied, though, no doubt, it has been elsewhere.

We can get a rough idea of the relative lethality from all causes from here:

(100) EUDRA shows 4-5 times more deaths and adverse events reported per million doses for viral vector C19 "vaccines" compared to mRNA C19 "vaccines" - media silence continues

That data was from the EMA’s EUDRA system dated 11 November 2022, almost two years into the roll-out of the injections.

It shows that the number of Moderna deaths, per million doses, reported to the adverse event reporting system for Europe was twice that of Pfizer. The adverse events ratio was much closer – around 40%.

As you would expect from the supplier of a bioweapon, controlled by the US military, data on boosters administered by Moderna is non-existent.

Using Brave AI to do the donkey work, we can derive the number of Pfizer boosters and then, again rough estimates, derive a number for Moderna boosters in the US and worldwide.

“Based on these estimates, the number of Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses administered worldwide could be between approximately 575 million and 805 million, as of March 2023.

“From the table in the “COVID vaccinations administered number by manufacturer U.S. 2023” search result, we see that as of April 26, 2023, Pfizer-BioNTech updated booster doses accounted for 36,032,994 vaccinations administered in the United States.”

Here are some numbers for administered US C19 injections - which may have been subject to “goal seek” by OurWorldinData to falsely represent a constant Pfizer/Moderna split for the last yar or so -60:40 – no discretion!

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by manufacturer, United States

400 million Pfizer and 240 million Moderna.

Globally, Pfizer claims 4.6 billion doses shipped.

COVID-19 Vaccine Equity | Pfizer

Around 600,000 Americans (36 million Pfizer booster doses divided by one in 35 myocarditis incidence rate reduced by 40% for the “safer” Pfizer injection relative to Moderna) may have been afflicted with myocarditis from the Pfizer booster injections, (How many affected with myocarditis after taking one dose, or two doses or more than 3 doses?)

For Moderna booster doses, we can only guess, but let’s assume it’s the same 60:40 split of overall Pfizer to Moderna ratio – 36.8 million Pfizer boosters, times 40% Moderna to 60% Pfizer = 24.5 million Moderna doses out of the total of 240 million administered in the US. One in 35 of those gives 700,000 American possibly suffering from myocarditis,

Total 600,000 Pfizer and 700,000 Moderna/myocarditis sufferers in the US.

Toral potential sufferers with myocarditis caused by boosters = 1.3 million.

Of these 650,000 will be dead in the five years from their booster injection – 260,000 already dead or about to die within one year of their booster injection.

For the global incidence rate from mRNA boosters, we have to make even more assumptions.

We know that there were roughly ten times the number of Pfizer and Moderna injections shipped worldwide than in the US alone (e.g. 4.6 billion global Pfizer doses v 400 million US doses) – we ought to have numbers for the numbers of doses destroyed, but we don’t, so let’s go with the ten times the numbers of Pfizer and Moderna doses shipped outside the US and the US incidence rate of 650,000 – which takes us to 6.5 million dead within 5 years worldwide from myocarditis from the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA boosters,

6.5 million will be dead within 5 years of their booster injector and 2.6 million within a year of their booster or dead already.

These numbers are horrific, but they do not capture all the morbidities and deaths caused by the experimental mRNA injections, nor do they reflect the far higher morbidities and deaths caused by the two billion AstraZeneca injections, almost all of which will be Iin India and Russia – which used AstraZeneca’s technology – despite that concoction being withdrawn from use in the EU ad UK within 6 months or so of its launch and being rejected entirely by the US.

All these numbers are “back of the envelope”, estimates ad conjecture. The perpetrators of the genocide via lethal mRNA injection are obstructing the release of data that proves or disprovers them. Instead, they are actually erecting multi-billion-dollar programs to roll=out mRNA facilities worldwide, whilst enjoying multi-million dollar salaries even as their share prices plummet to well below “crash” territory (a “crash” is usually defined as a fall of 20%).

Pfizer and Moderna share prices are down 50-80% from late 2021, after peaking during the period of mass hysteria a year after their injections were launched.

Lastly, Brave AI ahs this to day about doxycycline:

“Conclusion: While doxycycline has been associated with cardiac toxicity in experimental settings, it has also been used successfully to treat myocarditis caused by bacterial infections in clinical cases. The optimal dosage and duration of treatment for myocarditis remain unclear and may depend on the underlying cause of the disease.

