Myocarditis: Symptoms and Causes

“Researchers estimate there are about 1.5 million cases of myocarditis in the world each year. This works out to 10 to 20 people affected out of every 100,000 people.”

That works out at around 51,000 people in the US at 150 people per million. The article does not show ay numbers for the increase in risk of myocarditis for the unvaxxed getting C19, or the increase in risk for one, two, three or more of the experimental modified mRNA injections.

“There were several surprising findings about this study,” said Stanley Hazen, MD, PhD, cardiologist for Cleveland Clinic. “First, just having a COVID-19 positive test, a PCR positive test, results in at least a two-fold increase in risk. And this risk doesn't show any sign of attenuation. That was a surprising part. As far out as follow-up data was available, which is three years of follow-up, the heightened risk remains.”

The stress from a positive test result! Psychological warfare? The tests were known to be bogus!

“Dr. Hazen said they also discovered that the long-term risk for cardiac issues increased if the person was hospitalized for COVID-19. In fact, their risk was comparable to someone who had a heart attack before.”

Hospitalized with C19 present for something other than C19, if you tested positive? Mt guess would be that stress is even higher if the hospital has a track record of collecting C19 bounties for killing people!

“So, everyone after COVID, in general, had a higher risk, but amongst those, those who had an A, B, or AB blood type were at especially high risk compared to those with an O blood type,”

Does this correlate with race or ethnicity?

Here is a comment on the influence of the experimental C19 gene altering injections and the CDC view:

“The CDC considers COVID-19 a greater risk than the risk of rare side effects of the vaccine. They recommend the vaccines for young people.”

Here’s a few more examples of work done by the Cleveland Clinic:

There is this paragraph:

“For some people, myocarditis can lead to dilated cardiomyopathy and they may need a heart transplant. Almost 20% of sudden deaths in young people have a connection to myocarditis.

The survival rate for myocarditis is 80% one year after having it and 50% five years later.”

It also states:

“If you have a mild case, it may go away on its own. If not, your provider can order medicines for you.”

“You’re more likely to get myocarditis if:

· You’re a young adult. However, people of all ages can get it. · You’re a man or assigned male at birth (AMAB). But women and people assigned female at birth (AFAB) can get it, too. · Your body doesn’t react well to inflammation. Although you don’t inherit myocarditis, your genes influence how your body handles inflammation and how likely you are to get myocarditis. · You drink more alcohol than the limit your healthcare provider gives you.

Some medical treatments increase your risk of myocarditis. These include:

· Dialysis. · Implanted heart devices. · Radiation. · Treatments for heart problems. · Having a central venous line.

You may have no symptoms, few symptoms or many symptoms, and they may be more severe in some people than in others. Myocarditis symptoms include:

· Shortness of breath. · Tiredness. · Fever. · Chest pain. · Heart palpitations. · Pain in your abdomen. · Lightheadedness. · Abnormal heart rhythm. · Fainting. · No appetite. · Feeling weak. · Swollen legs or feet. · Being unable to exercise.

