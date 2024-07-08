About a year ago I noted comments from an Australian SubStacker that C19 shots were reducing the remaining life of those infected by around 10% per dose.

Skip the links to get to the "meat" of the article covered by Slay News.

A month before those articles, I speculated that the scamdemic and injection roll-out were a device by a “Star Chamber” to reduce liabilities of the Federal government to reduce massive liabilities.

The Epoch Times and Expose-news.com have been covering the life years lost for a long time, as has Slay News.

Here’s the meat.

Slay News has covered the release of a peer-reviewed study, published on 30 June 2024 here:

Covid-Vaxxed Suffer Staggering Loss of Life Expectancy - Slay News

Here is a link to the abstract of study:

Microorganisms | Free Full-Text | A Critical Analysis of All-Cause Deaths during COVID-19 Vaccination in an Italian Province (mdpi.com)

And here’s the full pdf.

microorganisms-12-01343.pdf

Note the study corrected ”dumbfounders” from a previous paper and analysed data from 1 January 2021 to 15 February 2023 – so 2 years one month of data during the peak vaxx roll-out period.

“The subjects vaccinated with two doses lost 37% of life expectancy compared to the unvaccinated population during the follow-up considered.”

The Slay News article has an embedded interview with Steve Kirsch,

Here’s how the arithmetic works in round numbers at the US population level, were you to use the 7% loss of life years per dose.

At the US population and dosage characteristics level of 340 million, average age 40 years old, average life expectancy 80 years, injected twice.

So, remaining life, on average = 40 years, reduced by 2 doses x 7% - = 14%

14% times 40 years average life remaining = a reduction of 5.6 years at the population level. So, population average life is now 74.4 years instead of 80 years.

A 20-year-old taking 4 doses loses 60 years remaining life times (4x7%) 28% of those remaining 60 years = 16.8 years of life and is dead by 63.2 years.

A 70-year-old taking 8 doses with ten years to reach average life, loses (10x7%) 70% of those remaining life years and is dead in three years from last injection.

To quote from the Slay News piece:

That 37% is way higher than the 7% per dose estimate. Yikes!

Also:

“The latest Cleveland Clinic Data and the latest U.S. data were analysed by Josh Stirling, founder of Insurance Collaboration to Save Livess and former #1 ranked Insurance Analyst. Stirling’s study shows an incredibly disturbing trend.

The damage to health caused by each vaccine dose does not lessen over time as it appears to continue indefinitely.”

Of course, this is not empirical data as the injections only started in December 2020/January 2021, starting with the elderly, the infirm and health care workers and the majority of people had not received the “initial course” of two doses until the end of 2021.

Onwards!

