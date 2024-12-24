Unable to cross-post this:

CATASTROPHIC BOMBSHELL UPDATE: 75 Australians Confirmed with SV40 Promoter DNA in their Bloodstream from "Vaccine" DNA "Contamination"

“Evidence of Synthetic DNA Contamination in Blood

This is an incredibly important update that further irrefutably proves that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” have been wilfully deployed to genetical modify their recipients with random synthetic exogenous DNA as well as SV40 promotor enhancer sequences…

CATASTROPHIC BOMBSHELL: First Ever Definitive Proof That Pfizer's COVID "Vaccine" Integrates Into The Human Genome

…and just yesterday an emergency letter had been forwarded to the Prime Minister of Australia that presented devastating evidence of the presence of synthetic DNA in the bloodstream of 75 Australians.

While the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) had consistently dismissed the DNA contamination as “misinformation,” this position stance is no longer tenable given this latest evidence.

The Prime Minister and the health minister are now confronted with unassailable evidence of intent to commit genocide.”

Denial is also a river in Africa.

Onwards!!!

