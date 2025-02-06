The scandal around a missing 99 billion bucks in money authorised for Ukraine and money received by Ukraine is gathering steam.

Zelensky is either lying and attempting to exploit the complete lack of accountability of the Pentagon, or the missing 99 billion is “par for the course” for a Pentagon that has a complete disregard for money - along the lines of “the Pentagon is a killing, not a counting machine”.

Here’s the yawning chasm of careless disregard that Zelensky is exploiting:

Pentagon fails 7th audit; can't account for $824 billion

Problems with Ukraine spending have been known for some time:

Audit of the DoD’s Execution of Funds to Assist Ukraine (Report No. DODIG-2025-007) > Department of Defense Office of Inspector General > DoD OIG Reports

Report No. DODIG-2025-007: Audit of the DoD’s Execution of Funds to Assist Ukraine

“… we determined that the DoD used the funds correctly for 154 transactions, totaling $1.1 billion (49.7 percent) of the $2.1 billion, and did not provide sufficient documentation to support the purpose or accuracy of the remaining 323 transactions, totaling $1.1 billion (50.3 percent) of the $2.1 billion.”

A sign that, as early as the first year of the war - in 2022 - half the money disbursed was not properly accounted for - similar, though better than, in percentage terms to the 99 billion not received out f the 175 billion authorised but not received by Ukraine.

Amongst the “general disarray” that is US federal spending:

Since fiscal year 2003, executive branch agencies have disclosed improper payments totalling approximately $2.8 trillion

The sheer scope of incompetence that fosters the potential for massive corruption is enormous. Who is to say that successive politicians from POTUS through cabinet ministers, through congress critters have not benefitted handsomely from links with Pentagon contractors and foreign governments?

Even though Ukraine jumped 12 positions (insert “wtf” raised eyebrow here) in 2023, it still ranked 104th out of 180 countries for corruption. The US is 24th.

Corruption Rank by Country

Perhaps DOGE will find similar excesses amongst all Federal agencies.

The Biden junta with Blinken as Secretary of State is no stranger to appalling decision making.

Who can forget this?

Too Bad for Ukraine -- Joe Biden Left $84 Billion in US Arms to Taliban Terrorists in Afghanistan During Surrender -- Only a Few Million for Zelensky | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hoft

This is not the full extent of the support for Islamic fundamentalism - that may or may not have support of certain members of Congress!

From Brave AI:

“President Biden has directed significant humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

As of February 2025, the U.S. Government, with the Biden administration at the helm, has provided approximately $2.1 billion in humanitarian funding to Afghanistan since August 2021, with more than $1.5 billion from USAID.

Additionally, in January 2022, the Biden administration announced an extra $308 million in humanitarian aid, bringing the total U.S. aid to nearly $782 million since October 2021.”

Girls and women are now banned from receiving an education in Afghanistan - note the reference to USAID.

Which the fact checkers claim was just 7 billion dollars, the same fact checkers that were so honest during the C19 scamdemic, climate change and illegal immigration.

Trump had set up the withdrawal, Biden blew it. A little diplomacy could have seen all the equipment driven out to a port in India via Pakistan (Pakistan is where the SEAL team took out bin Laden in May 2011).

So, here’s a few snippets on Zelensky’s claim of being short changed 99 billion dollars:

Ukraine Received Less Than Half of Promised US Aid: “I don't know where all this money is”

Covered here:

Billions Missing – The Hidden Story Behind Ukraine’s Accusation | RightWing

“Zelenskyy’s bombshell revelation exposes a staggering $99 billion discrepancy in U.S. aid to Ukraine, raising serious questions about financial transparency and accountability in international support efforts.

Key Takeaways

Ukraine received only $76 billion out of $175 billion authorized U.S. aid, according to Zelenskyy

Nearly 70% of the aid was spent within the U.S., primarily on defense-related expenses

Concerns over Ukraine’s corruption issues persist, potentially impacting future aid decisions

Robust accountability mechanisms are in place, but questions remain about the effectiveness of oversight

The future of U.S. aid to Ukraine remains uncertain amid political changes in Washington

Np doubt the Pentagon will issue a rebuttal in due course.

Onwards!!!