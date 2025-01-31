Continuing the theme of the misuse of taxpayer dollars in Australia and the UK via exorbitant salaries ad “woke” hiring policies, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has identified payments that “should not have been made or were made in an incorrect amount.”

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has a 2 trillion a year federal government spending reduction target - out of federal government spending of 6.75 trillion dollars a year,

More detail on the pre- and post-scamdemic federal budgets (Trump v Biden) here:

(100) A quick look at Resident Biden’s election campaign track record – compared to pre C19 expectations under President Trump – all about the interest on Federal and consumer debt slowly destroying the US!

“As of January 23, the GAO has reported that since fiscal year 2003, executive branch agencies have disclosed improper payments totalling approximately $2.8 trillion.

For fiscal year 2024 alone, these payments amounted to $161.5 billion. This sum could theoretically purchase over 380,000 homes across the U.S., based on median home sales price data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.”

Now factor in all the salaries to people not worth what they are being paid, discriminatory positive affirmation hires. DEI hires and all the compliance bureaucracies needed to enforce these whacky policies. Also factor in deliberate “blowing the budget” already profligate spending legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act” and similar Acts.

Those “odious” Acts are on top of the intentional regulatory burden that raises all sorts of costs.

“These and other non-major rules issued by Biden bureaucrats added $319 billion in regulatory costs.5 This dwarfs the $23 billion added during Trump’s first two years and outpaces the $215 billion added during President Obama’s.6

Pray for DOGE and Musk to have the strength and stamina to drain the swamp!!!

Onwards!!!