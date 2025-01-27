Much like the propping up of “net zero” measures for forests of wind turbines and plantations of solar panels that are only viable with billions of dollars of subsidies whilst overriding the wishes of local residents, along with subsidies for EV’s (that spontaneously combust) - the HHS/DoD cut-out shell company, Moderna has just been “awarded” several contracts -via the BARDA subsidiary of HS.

You would think that the outgoing HHS Secretary would have the manners and decency to let the incoming HHS Secretary sign off on any contentious multi-million-dollar contracts.

Not so.

Outgoing HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra is still handing out bribes to his buddies to BARDA, so they can prop up their failing cut-out, Moderna.

The entire planet, well, the unaffiliated private sector operating outside the incompetent regulatory bodies like the FDA/CDC, MHRA, TGA etc, know that mRNA technology has failed and has only managed to poison the DNA of every human being infected with poorly manufactured, toxic crap.

We do not know if Bobby Kemmdy jr. will be confirmed as the new HHS Secretary following hearings on 29 January 2025 - here is confirmation progress so far:

Sage Hana highlights the latest round of gold bricks being thrown off the SS Democratic Party Titanic here:

Trump has already signalled the intent to withdraw from the WHO and ban all gain of function research.

I would argue that mRNA technology is gain of function research, since it is still experimental and clearly causes massive injuries and deaths whilst achieving zero, if not negative, clinical benefit.

“…provide $211 million to the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) Consortium to enhance mRNA platform capabilities. “

The RRPV is yet another example of the mechanisms and devices of fascism employed in the regulatory agencies.

“This funding, from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), will support development and long-term manufacturing capability of an RNA-based vaccine platform technology to combat evolving 21st century biothreats.”

Check out the language in the extracts of the announcement by Bacerra - it is almost exactly the same as the language used by the WHO in its attempts Pandemic Treaty.

There’s more, of course there is. That few hundred million was announced a week or so ago.

“The RRPV is a 10-year, multi-purpose acquisition vehicle and consortium partnership designed to support advanced research and development of medical countermeasures, such as vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics. The consortium leverages ASPR's authority to create flexible, strategic partnerships between government and industry that foster innovation and promote collaboration.”

Advanced failure! There’s more - a few days later:

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide approximately $590 million to Moderna to accelerate the development of mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines and enhance mRNA platform capabilities so that the U.S. is better prepared to respond to other emerging infectious diseases.”

Did Bacerra think that an 800 million dollar “award” in on chunk would be a little too obvious?

Same corrupt method:

“The award was made through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) Consortium with funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).”

Sage Hana takes no prisoners in a dissection of the con and ALL the players on ALL sides.

I suggest that this latest 800 million bucks is simply to provide working capital for a failing company with a failed technology which has no other sources of revenue other than these covert taxpayer bailouts.

Will the Republicans reverse the spending of Agencies during an outgoing Administration?

“Congressional Review Act 1996

Bill Clinton signed the Congressional Review Act (CRA) into law on March 29, 1996. The CRA was enacted as Subtitle E of the Contract with America Advancement Act of 1996 (Pub. L. 104–121). This act provides Congress with an expedited process to review and potentially disapprove new federal regulations issued by government agencies.

The CRA empowers Congress to review and disapprove regulations through a joint resolution, which can be passed with a simple majority in both chambers. If a resolution of disapproval is signed by the President or passed over the President’s veto by two-thirds of both Houses, the regulation is invalidated. Once a rule is repealed under the CRA, it cannot be reissued in substantially the same form unless specifically authorized by a law enacted after the joint resolution disapproving the original rule.”

In case you need reminding of the fascism implemented by Biden, check this out:

“These and other non-major rules issued by Biden bureaucrats added $319 billion in regulatory costs.5 This dwarfs the $23 billion added during Trump’s first two years and outpaces the $215 billion added during President Obama’s.6

“Over its first two years, the Biden administration finalized new rules that added nearly 220 million hours of paperwork.7 This was even greater than President Obama’s 170 million hours and reversed the Trump administration’s work to reduce paperwork by six million hours over its first two years.8

That is what “the Borg” looks like. It is what is plaguing the EU and the UK - laws and regulations that restrict, rather than enable, growth and progress.

Onwards!