How the Nevada 2020 elections were rigged – Trump early ballots correlate perfectly with Biden mail in votes in all 1,286 precincts and 2 counties – (substack.com)

Which had this formula for ballot rigging of Biden mail in votes:

Formula = A, B, C, D = T, where A = Trump’s early vote, B = Trump’s mail in vote, C = Biden’s early vote and D = Biden’s mail in vote. – T = total of A, B, C and D

B = 0.634 times (T – A)

For all 1,286 precincts and 2 counties.

R squared = 99.2%

Don’t forget this article:

Election Red Flag: Postal Service watchdog warns some mailed ballots may be delayed, not counted | Just The News

“A US Postal Service audit of the 2024 primaries found ballots to voters were processed on time only on average of 97.01 percent, while voters' ballots returned to election counting centers were processed about 98.17% of the time.”

One per cent here and there and pretty soon you have a winner – sort f.

“The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) failed to deliver political and election mail on time between 2% and 3% of the time during the 2024 primaries and the mail service’s chief watchdog warns in a new audit that some mailed ballots might be delayed or not counted in the November election because workers aren’t following required procedures.”

A cynic might say that even those that aren’t delayed, depend on the number of early votes cast for Trump!

Make the rigging algorithm “too big to rig!”.

Onwards!!

