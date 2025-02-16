It seems like an eon ago when I posted this auricle:

Why the shock about the C19 Pfizer injection NOT preventing transmission?

Which referenced this BMJ article from October 2020 - 2 months before emergency use authorisation.

Will covid-19 vaccines save lives? Current trials aren’t designed to tell us | The BMJ

“Will covid-19 vaccines save lives? Current trials aren’t designed to tell us”.

If you click the pop-up box, had these tables:

Note the “N” in the “Interruption of transmission” and “Reduction in severe covid-19” boxes and the “Y” in the “Prevention of symptomatic disease” box.

This issue was “muddied” in the Moderna papers seeking VRPAC approval here:

https://www.fda.gov/media/144434/download

Which said this:

“On October 22, 2020, the VRBPAC met in open session to discuss, in general, the development, authorization, and/or licensure of vaccines to prevent COVID-19. “

Nonetheless, the “admission of guilt” by the Pfizer MARKETING executive here:

F307f28f794e17 | news.com.au — Australia’s leading news site

Is nuanced. Pfizer admitted that it allowed the propaganda around reduction of transmission to continue, even when it knew that this was not a clinical end point. An act of wilful omission to correct a prevailing narrative that had permeated every government - but not health regulators who also propagated the falsehood.

So, how did the experimental Pfizer injection stack up to the sole end point of “Prevention of symptomatic disease” - aka the manifestation of a “cytokine storm”?

The cytokine storm is not specifically mentioned either as a clinical end point or in this analysis of the Pfizer Phase 3 clinical trial from December 2021.

The COVID-19 Inoculations - More Harm Than Good FINAL Video & Print

But the analysis does include this table of “adverse events”. Incidentally I wonder if this research is banned/censored in the US but is publicly available in Canada.

The presentation goes into depth about exclusions (only young, fit and healthy adults, none of those most at risk - NOT those over 75 with 2-6 co-morbidities, no children with zero risk from C19, absolute v relative risk reductions, the unblinding f the trial months before its due completion date after 6 months on 31 January 2021, etc.

A severe adverse event is one that is “life altering”, a serious adverse event is “life threatening”.

The Pfizer injection INCREASED the number of symptoms and deaths) - it did not reduce them. The trial FAILED111

Note that the Pfizer clinical trial used the connection produced using “Process 1” - Process 2, with a its sample size of 250 and the vats of e-coli etc that was actually injected into arms was a completely different process and its results, though available pre-authorization - were not submitted to the FDA.

(100) Pfizer Process 2: Vax in trials vs vax in public vials

The rate of adverse events in this small sub-trial f ha used the actual concoction injected globally was 2-3 times HIGHER than that of Process 1.

Every health regulator has “glossed over” or ignored this - even the latest UK C19 enquiry had the health regulator blithely pass over this.

This amounts to wilful malfeasance by Pfizer. It trialled a different bullet to the one fired into people’s arms.

Sasha Latypova has described the clinical trials as “show trials”.

Which brigs us to other crucial points.

The Chinese kindly sent over the “genetic map” of the deadly spike protein. Pfizer executives gloated over how they could turn into a “vaccine” in short order.

Here’s a link to a breakfast show in the UK, plus their revelations about the cartoon logic used to test for the “virus” (click off the image that pops up.

Pharma Downloaded Spike Protein Recipe From Chinese Government?! The Virus Has Never Been Isolated!

This “expert” made no distinction between the accidental exposure to the C19 “virus” spike protein from walking around naturally in society or any adverse events from the injection or, importantly, the injection the blood of unknown quantities and duration of the toxic spike protein that the mRNA injection created. Accidental natural infection via inhalation v intentional infection via an injection. Your immune system can at least attempt to sterilize the infection in the lungs - the immune system is bypassed entirely by the injection that circulates in the blood stream to ALL vital organs.

John Beaudoin’s work shows that cause of death on certificates switched from respiratory to circulatory at the precise time of the “vaccine” roll-out in Massachusetts.

John Beaudoin, Sr. aka, Coquin de Chien “The Real CDC,” | Listen Notes

On top of that, the injection piles on with the inclusion of other toxic substances such as lipids and adjuvants and DNA plasmid contaminants that the “natural” virus does not have.

Which brings us to a key question.

“Is it possible to distinguish between the spike protein from the 2ingection” and the spik protein manufactured by the body as result of the “injection”.

And, of course, whether “testing” can make that distinction. If testing can make the distinction, it should be possible to also distinguish “injection” harms from “infection” harms,

If the test can’t make the distinction, then how do we know that the test is simply not a test of whether people have been injected, rather than infected.

We can se how ineffective the injections were in preventing infection - and the lie perpetuated from the clinical trials - by looking at “cases” in the US and comparing those with a country that imprisoned its people in 2020 until they were injected in 2021 - New Zealand.

Here’s the US C19 case and death experience from here:

United States COVID - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer

The number of “cases” tripled during the roll-out year of 2021 and doubled again once people were “vaccinated”. Does this mean that if no “vaccines” were deployed, the number of “cases” would have remained at end-2020 levels? That is, the scamdemic had already burned out?

Let’s look at the same numbers for the prison colony of New Zealand.

New Zealand COVID - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer

New Zealand did not emerge from lockdown until everyone had been forcibly injected in early 2022. Here is the Wikipedia timeline for the prison colony of NZ.

Timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Zealand (2021) - Wikipedia

Here’s a link to vaxx rate data with this population take up rate as end 2021.

COVID-19 Data Explorer - Our World in Data

Th roll-out was staged by cohort,

Maybe people were infected more than once in 2922, maybe the RT-PCR test was picking up injection rather than infection rates.

What do you think?

Onwards!!!