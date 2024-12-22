Critical debunking required!

Mention was made that there is no mathematical formula to measure the circumference of an ellipse.

As Brave AI puts it:

“The formula for the circumference of an ellipse is an elliptic integral of the second kind, which cannot be expressed in terms of elementary functions (such as polynomials, rational functions, trigonometric functions, exponential functions, and logarithmic functions) for most values of the ellipse’s eccentricity. This means that there is no simple, closed-form expression for the circumference of an ellipse.”

Now, I am not a mathematician, but MAYBE. I have an answer.

Here’s an idea of the mathematical things you can do with an ellipse:

All very complicated.

As we all know, the circumference of a circle can be derived via the formula:

Circumference © = 2 × π × Radius ®

C =2 π R

It occurs to me hat, if you take a piece of string, and form it into a circle, then that exactly matches the circumference,

Then you squash the string circle so that it forms an ellipse, with the same bit of string that corresponds to the circumference of the circle – the length of string does not change – so you also have the circumference of the “squashed circle” ellipse.

For example, a circle with a radius of 6 inches can be “squashed” by two inches into an ellipse with a vertical radius of 4 inches and a horizontal radius of 8 inches. The circumference remains the same – and a circle ca be defined as just a special form of ellipse!

So, the formula for an ellipse could equal = π times the sum of the vertical and the horizontal radii!

C = π times (R( horizontal ) plus (R( vertical )).

Maybe the area of a circle (π · r2) could be derived in the same way for an ellipse.

Area of an ellipse = π times ((Horizontal radius plus vertical radius) divided by 2)).

Maybe all the other uses of π for volume of a sphere or a cylinder can be similarly re-written for elliptical spheres and cylinders!

Here’s a few other items that I have been prognosticating over.

If a rocket takes off from earth, following the earth’s orbit round the sun, but at twice the speed – in six months, the rocket will be half way round the orbit, whilst the earth will only be a quarter of the way – does this mean the future is a blank canvas?

Similarly, the earth spins at around 1,000 mph (24 hours to complete a rotation of its equatorial circumference of around 24,900 miles).

What if a plan travels at 2,000 or 3,000 mph against or to with the earth’s spin – is the plane going backward or forward in time?

We can leave out the speed of the spin at the tropics and the poles!

Perhaps these are not suitable after-dinner conversation starters, and I need to be put on some kind of meds!

Onwards!!!

