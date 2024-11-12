First the awful news. From here:

Democrat Adam Schiff wins U.S. Senate California race - Los Angeles Times

““I will spend every day trying to repay the trust that you have placed in me by serving this Golden State with all of my heart and soul,” Schiff told a crowd of supporters gathered at the California Democratic Party event in downtown Los Angeles.”

His supporters trust him so much they overlooked his claim for residence in TWO States for rax and loan purposes.

(100) Shifty Shiff’s so two faced he registered two homes as his “prime residence” to grab tax breaks and low interest rates – now he has been BUSTED!!!

Maybe he will get a “friendly” Republican judge at his criminal trial that can instruct the jury which way to vote – like NYC judges in Trump cases.

The House race is on tenterhooks! From here:

Here Are the Uncalled House Races That Will Determine Control of the Chamber | NTD

“As of Saturday evening, The Associated Press still hasn’t called 20 seats in 10 states. The current status has Republicans leading Democrats by 213 seats to 202. A majority is reached at 218 seats.

“If the current margins endure once all votes are counted, Republicans could net 11 more seats, for a total of 224. Democrats could add 9 seats, for a total of 211 as the new Congress is sworn in next year.”

218 seats are needed for a majority in the House of Representatives.

Here’s another take:

Lots more detail on individual races in the NTD article

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan