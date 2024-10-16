From the sublime to the ridiculous.

Climate freaks are insane and need to be educated that there is no climate crisis and that the entire premise has no scientific basis – it is a Cult used by politicians to enrich themselves and their chosen sycophantic corporate sponsors – by defrauding taxpayers.

There should be compulsory airing of the sort of counterpropaganda evidence below to reverse the psy-op of “wokeness” around “net zero”.

(100) Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID'd/injected) (substack.com)

Why not just plant a few more trees?

(100) The 3 trillion trees on planet earth absorb twice as much CO2 as is emitted by man – so where is the increase in CO2 coming from? Maybe it’s from propaganda from a Cult? (substack.com)

Note that the first UN environmental moves centred around the protection of the habitat of birds. Now that forests of wind turbines decimate bird populations, that initial objective is forgotten.

Here are the contents of an email received today:

Net Zero: Now they’re freezing the kids

Did you see the bonkers news story this week that a school in the North East had announced to parents:

"...a blue nose day. This will entail the heating being turned off throughout the school day to conserve energy. We are doing this to help reduce our schools carbon footprint and raise the importance of being more sustainable."

Sounds like a prank, but it's not - after a huge backlash the school quickly cancelled the plan to freeze some "sense" into their kids.

But it shows how the Net Zero insanity has crept far beyond anti-driver councils and national governments.

Make no mistake: if allowed to play out in full, it will be blue noses every day with Net Zero...

Energy bills are already through the roof and we've barely started. Net Zero will immiserate us and sabotage the life and prospects of just about everyone in the UK, including the next generation.

Make no mistake: if allowed to play out in full, it will be blue noses every day with Net Zero...

In 2008, in an epic piece of international grandstanding, the UK became the first country in the world to pass climate change legislation. It was amended in 2019 to "achieve" Net Zero by 2050.

Ever since, British citizens have been paying for politicians' obsession with Net Zero - quite literally, with higher taxes and ever-rising living costs.

'Green levies' - climate taxes on both domestic users and businesses since 2001 - have pushed up energy bills, which in turn have pushed up inflation.

Now the cost of flights is going up due the UK's Net Zero regulations - more stringent than even those demanded by the EU.

Without sufficient pushback from the public, there is much, much more of this to come...

The government's chief scientific advisor Patrick Vallance - remember him? - is continuing to push the Net Zero agenda, arguing that decarbonisation should be treated with the same urgency as the search for a Covid vaccine.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, environmental taxes are hitting fresh records with every year.

Over the next decade, it's predicted that a four-fold increase in investment will be needed for the UK to meet its Net Zero targets. And with less than half the UK”s electricity generated by renewables, it will cost an estimated £31 billion just to expand the National Grid.

Wind and solar farms, infrastructure for electric cars and grants for heat pumps – all this has to be paid for by the taxpayer – that's you and me.

Yet there's abundant evidence that these measures will not even help the environment.

"Renewables" are not easy to recycle and the production of electric cars carries heavy human and environmental costs.

With a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 and quotas that 80% of vehicles sold zero emission by 2030, vehicle shortages – and higher prices – are already on the horizon.

It isn't just shivering schoolkids - the logic of Net Zero is now impinging on every aspect of life, from pain management in the health service to the arts.

The NHS is cutting back on pain-relieving anaesthetic in order to "reduce harmful emissions". In Scotland, the government plans to make the climate central to funding criteria for cultural organisations in order to encourage "behaviour change" in the arts.

In 2023 the Welsh government scrapped road-building projects, declaring that “new roads will only be built if their proponents can prove they will support the transition to non-car travel.”

This was madness - even buses and bicycles require a decent road network - and unsurprisingly current Welsh ministers are having to rethink the idea.

And right now, following local elections, a cohort of newly-elected councillors are being "trained" in climate change thinking. Some have already been pushed into making 'pledges', with councillors at Hart District Council vowing:



· “I will turn down my thermostat by 3°C during the autumn and winter months” · “I pledge to get solar panels installed, as well as replacing the old original single-glazed windows for much more thermally efficient windows” · "I pledge to reduce meat from my diet with a least two meat-free days a week”

That's fine, Councillor, if it's your choice! But since Covid we've seen how councils have been emboldened to overstep their traditional role as local service providers and try to micro-manage our lives.

Most councils have now made the extremely contentious declaration that we are in a "Climate Emergency," with many signing up to green billionaire-funded lobby group UK100 and committing themselves - totally anti-democratically - to "more ambitious" Net Zero measures than even central government

This ideologically-driven plan is generating all sorts of extreme policies. For example, Birmingham City Council has decided to effectively abolish cars.

Its Transport plan declares: "Walking and cycling will become how most people get around their locality most of the time. Cars will no longer dominate street life around homes and schools."

So elected politicians have already decided how - or whether - the people of Britain's third largest city will get about. Their policy of "actively removing" cars from the city involves removing car parking and imposing prohibitive charges.

Devon County Council's Carbon Plan recommends that we 'follow the government's “Eatwell Guide” which requires us to eat less red meat and diary'. Edinburgh City Council, Norwich City Council and Haywards Heath Town Council have signed up to a "Plant-Based Treaty" calling for a ban on new livestock farms and plant-based diets in schools and hospitals.

In its climate plan, Bristol City Council claims that "62% of emissions are linked to 'individual behaviours' such as driving, flying, eating meat and heating homes."

We're seeing the havoc councils' caused by councils' new-found sense of entitlement with restrictions on who can drive where, and at what cost. And it's clear that council's aspirations extend further, to dictating what we eat, whether we can travel abroad and how much we are permitted to heat our homes.

In his report "Clean" Air, Dirty Money, Filthy Politics, Together's Ben Pile laid bare some of the motivations behind the authoritarian direction the UK is taking: incestuous relationships between billionaire philanthropists and policymakers, fraught with vested interests, from which the public has been excluded.

It doesn't have to be this way. Since its creation in 2021, Together has had many successes in countering the controls the powerful want to put on our lives, notably the imposition of vaccine passports.

It's clear that battle was about much more than Covid or public health. And now, with Net Zero as "the new Covid", we need to fight back more robustly than ever.

As a small, hardworking team that keeps going only because of our members, we'd like to ask for your support, by joining us as a member HERE.

As a campaigning organisation with an increasingly high profile, we punch above our weight. We take an all-round approach, making regular appearances on the media, undertaking research, as well as our all-important work with the public, organising meetings and 'call to action' campaigns.

But we are up against powerful, well-resourced adversaries. Often they've been able to bulldoze isolated members of the public, who become exhausted and give up the ghost. Coordinated action of the kind we support, however, makes councils sit up and take notice!

Net Zero policies are embedded in a complex web of international relationships and pressures, making it difficult for politicians in Westminster to change the status quo, should they even wish to.

The first step in undoing this holy mess is continued, vocal, consistent opposition from the public - something that Together can coordinate and amplify.

The first step in undoing this holy mess is continued, vocal, consistent opposition from the public - something that Together can coordinate and amplify.

You don't need deep pockets to do join us. There are a range of options from as little as £3 per month and if you'd like to contribute more, you can do so by adding a donation at the time you join. Thank you!

End of email.

End of email.

Onwards!!!

