Remember this?

Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem? (substack.com)

It had this, from here:

How Much CO2 Does a Tree Absorb? 29 Trees & Plants Ranked by Most CO2 (8billiontrees.com)

“It is estimated that the average tree absorbs around 25 kg of carbon dioxide every year. This is based on the estimation that a single cubic meter of wood can absorb almost a ton of carbon dioxide.”

Using data on CO2 emissions from here:

CO2 Emissions by Country - Worldometer (worldometers.info)

And Brave responses to the number of trees per country, we can construct this table (with apologies for not using consistent tons and tonnes).

The UK could plant a few more trees and be “carbon neutral” – or more accurately, it would have “net zero” CO2 emissions – CO2 the gas, not the “C” black sooty stuff.

These tree/CO2 absorption numbers do not capture the CO2 absorbed by the world’s oceans and seas.

Oceanic carbon cycle - Wikipedia

“Carbon dioxide is absorbed from the atmosphere at the ocean's surface at an exchange rate which varies locally and with time [ 32 ] but on average, the oceans have a net absorption of around 2.9 Pg (equivalent to 2.9 billion metric tonnes) of carbon from atmospheric CO 2 per year. [ 33 ].”

The negative numbers in the far-right hand column indicate that more CO2 is being absorbed by trees than is being emitted by the population.

China and India are net emitters as well, but the trees in all the other countries I the table absorb by CO2 than is emitted by their populations – meaning that all measures to bring in “net zero” are bogus and a scam.

China is planting trees at a fast rate. From Brave:

“China planted the most trees in 2022, with 2,407,149,493 trees (from the table “How Many Trees Are Planted Each Year? Full List By Country, Type, Year”).”

Which rather begs the question. If trees absorb double the CO2 that is produced by humanity and CO2 levels are rising, are the measurements of CO2 completely bogus or WHAT ELSE is causing the “measured” increase in CO2?

Planting trees would seem to be the obvious solution to reducing CO2 levels, so where is the UN IPCC on this issue and why are governments around the world not engaging in massive tree planting? Especially the government of India?

CO2 food for thought!

Here’s a little more context:

Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID'd/injected) (substack.com)

Change in land use over the last 22 years with 3 billion or so extra people on the earth.

Land Use - Our World in Data

Note the total land use is unchanged over 22 years and the units for “Built-up Area” are in millions v the units of billions for ”Cropland” and “Grazing”,

People are “accumulating” in cities – not on land used for agriculture – and they are being fed with (marginally) more crops, not livestock.

And yet, Bill Gates thinks trees should be uprooted and buries!

A stealth effort to bury wood for carbon removal has just raised millions | MIT Technology Review

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan