How Many Trees are in the World 2024 (worldpopulationreview.com)

“There are an estimated 3.04 trillion trees in the world. That’s about 400 for every human. This figure is way up from the estimate of 400 billion trees that was made just a few years ago each year.”

3 trillion trees…

How Much CO2 Does a Tree Absorb? 29 Trees & Plants Ranked by Most CO2 (8billiontrees.com)

“It is estimated that the average tree absorbs around 25 kg of carbon dioxide every year. This is based on the estimation that a single cubic meter of wood can absorb almost a ton of carbon dioxide.”

3 trillion x 25 kg = 75 trillion kg = 75 billion metric tonnes a year absorbed by trees every year.

How about humanity? How much does it emit?

CO₂ emissions - Our World in Data

“Emissions have continued to grow rapidly; we now emit over 35 billion tonnes each year. “

So, trees absorb more than twice as much CO2 as is emitted by mankind.

Change in land use over the last 22 years with 3 billion or so extra people on the earth.

Land Use - Our World in Data

Note the total land use is unchanged over 22 years and the units for “Built-up Area” are in millions v the units of billions for ”Cropland” and “Grazing”,

People are “accumulating” in cities – not on land used for agriculture – and they are being fed with more crops, not livestock.

You might give politicians, the MSM, regulators and the “grass roots” climate freaks a few multiple-choice questions. Start by giving them the premise for their climate alarmism.

“Do you agree that CO2 and methane are the key greenhouse gases that must be reduced?”

Now that you have them onside and salivating for more, ask them these multiple-choice questions:

“How much CO2 is in the atmosphere. 0.04%, 0.40% or 4.00%”

“How much methane is in the air. 160 parts per billion, 160 parts per million or 160,000 parts per thousand?

They will likely not know the answers are 0.04% for CO2 and 160 parts per billion for methane. Regardless, move on to the next triple-barrel question.

“What level of CO2 is the ideal level, what is the ideal temperature of the world and what allowance should be made for differences in major geographic continental regions, for those that meet the “ideal” levels?”

You can then sit back as they reach for their carbon intensive cell phones and laptops and struggle to ask the right questions.

