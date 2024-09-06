From here:

SIRI TESTIFIES: NEW HAMPSHIRE “POST-LICENSURE SAFETY” - The HighWire

“Episode 388: SIRI TESTIFIES: NEW HAMPSHIRE “POST-LICENSURE SAFETY”

The third instalment of attorney Aaron Siri’s expert testimony before the New Hampshire House Committee on COVID Response Efficacy. In this episode, ICAN’s lead attorney exposes the shortcomings of post-licensure safety, and shatters the claim that the connection between vaccines and autism has been ‘thoroughly studied.’

Guest: Aaron Siri, Esq.

AIRDATE: September 5, 2024”

It’s a long session – many hours. The first hour covers vaccine safety, in general.

Aaron then goes into all the C19 vaxx injuries, from around the one-hour mark.

I think that Aaro misses a few key points in his presentation, maybe he thought these points were contentious and not as relevant to his key points.

Clinical trial data:

Lots of points in the below – the harms were revealed BEFORE the injections were authorised.

The COVID-19 Inoculations - More Harm Than Good FINAL Video & Print (canadiancovidcarealliance.org)

Especially pages 11 and 12 for harms and deaths.

The (re-issue - with doses shipped – not doses administered – doses shipped report:

reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf (phmpt.org)

Especially page 7 Table 1 – what was the under-reporting factor? Then check out the number of “Unknown” and “Not Recovered” as well as deaths. Notice the sleight of hand in the “Recovered/Recovering” – doesn’t “Recovering” = not recovered!

Aaron does not mention details like these:

(100) CDC hired contractors to process VAERS records – Bivalent “boosters” were authorised on 31 August 2022 – lag time for reporting deaths is now – 6 months – something is off (substack.com)

(100) From the “WTF” files – CDC paid outside contractors 40 million bucks to process VAERS reports – 9 million BEFORE the C19 mRNA injections were granted EUA (substack.com)

There was reporting that Pfizer hired 2,400 extra staff to process adverse events over the first several moths of the injections in early 2021.

Ther is this comparison of V-Safe and VAERS that reconciles adverse events between both to calculate an under-reporting factor per symptom/action.

Estimating the Under-Reporting Factor (URF) in VAERS by Way of the Recently Released V-Safe Data – VAERS Analysis

Last point.

For C-Safe, were there 7% of 10.7 million users who were unique individuals, or could a chunk of the reports be multiples per individual? For example, could 100,000 individuals have reported 8 times each?

I will carry on listening to the second hour now!

Aaro is really good. I wonder if the committee will also call Jessica Rose for VAERS/V-Safe and someone from the Canadian Covid Care Alliance for the clinical trial analyses,

One last thig - from here:

One last thing, from here:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 7/26/2024 – VAERS Analysis

The US administered around 670 million C19 doses, around 420 million Pfizer ad 240 million Modera – VAERS has a million (US only) adverse events for those 670 million doses.

Pfizer claims to have shipped 4.6 billion doses globally – I guesstimate Moderna shipped (no public numbers) around 2.4 billion doses worldwide (including the US) . This implies that, outside the US, Pfizer shipped around 4.1 billion doses and Moderna a few billion doses or so – so how com there are just 600,000 adverse evets reported from outside the US?

COVID-19 Vaccine Equity | Pfizer

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan