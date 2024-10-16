Remember this?

Meet the “iron-air” battery system – that turns iron to rust and back again - nature abhors a (flywheel in a) vacuum! (substack.com)

Well, pv magazine has another article here:

A look at next generation battery cells – pv magazine USA (pv-magazine-usa.com)

“A recent exhibition by Cornex at RE+ in Anaheim prominently featured a key aspect of this revolution: prismatic battery cells. Cornex displayed a range of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells with capacities from 100 Ah to over 700 Ah.”

From Brave: “1 Ah means a battery can supply 1 ampere of current for 1 hour. Alternatively, it can deliver 0.5 amperes for 2 hours or 2 amperes for half an hour. The capacity is constant, but the distribution of current and time can vary.”

My schoolboy physics recalls that “Watts = Volts times Amps” -which has some sort of application here!

Here is a prom for Congrez:

https://www.evlithiumcharger.com/News/advancing-industrial-energy-storage.html

“CORNEX is dedicated to furnishing industrial users with cutting-edge energy storage technology and applications that offer full coverage and high value. Displaying its independently developed 150Ah cell, CORNEX provides robust support for frequency modulation in energy storage on the generation side.

The 280Ah and 314Ah battery cells ensure remarkable efficiency, safety, and long cycle life for large-scale power storage needs. Furthermore, the 233 kWh liquid cooling outdoor cabinet offers enhanced cost-effectiveness and flexibility, significantly amplifying the overall benefits of industrial and commercial energy storage solutions.

With a solid foundation in various technological pathways and product matrices, CORNEX has garnered considerable attention from attendees, drawing in a large number of prospective customers.

From Brave, again:

“Cornex Powers EV Trucks

According to recent developments, Cornex has successfully deployed its 230 Ah EV lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells in 50 electric dump trucks. Each truck features a storage capacity of 282 kWh and a range of up to 260 kilometers.

Key Features:

· 230 Ah EV LFP cells from Cornex · Used to power electric dump trucks · Storage capacity: 282 kWh per truck · Range: up to 260 kilometers per truck

From the pv article:

“The company also discussed plans for the next generation of LFP cells and ongoing growth.

Currently, Cornex operates three battery cell manufacturing facilities, with capacities of 10 GWh, 35 GWh, and 55 GWh, respectively, totaling 100 GWh of production capacity.

By 2028, Cornex aims to more than triple this capacity to 350 GWh, while also increasing its use of factory automation.”

I wonder if Elon will be thinking about buying Cornex and using its battery tech!

Onwards!!!

