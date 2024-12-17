Start of email – note, although personalized, thousands of people got their own personalization:



This was one of the biggest victories for Parents Defending Education –– and students across America –– this year.

And it was all made possible thanks to you.

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), which is the second-largest school district in the country, had a $120-million initiative that restricted participation solely on the basis of students’ race.

The program included vital resources like STEM labs, cultural enrichment, college tours, and flexible school grants –– all of which are worthy programs, but not when students are included or excluded based on their race.

It's hard to believe we're still fighting the same battles that the Supreme Court settled in Brown v. Board of Education 70 years ago – but this is the state of K-12 education today.

Since 2020, the number of race-restricted school programs, from special "affinity groups" to educational opportunities like this LAUSD program, has sharply increased, even though programs that separate kids or staff on the basis of race violate federal law.

That’s why, when Parents Defending Education first uncovered this program in 2023, we promptly launched an investigation and then filed a federal complaint.

As a result of the complaint, the Los Angeles Unified School District agreed just this year to change this $120-million initiative and to make these valuable educational resources to ALL students who need extra support.

And news of this victory even reached the halls of Congress. Check out this post by Congressman Burgess Owens of Utah:

While I’m grateful for this victory –– and for the change at LAUSD and at other school districts that may rethink their own approaches –– it’s hard to believe that this even occurred.

Truly, let this sink in: in 2024, a major public school system would likely have continued to operate race-segregated student programs if Parents Defending Education had not stepped in!

While others may shy away from these fights (or the nasty attacks we inevitably faced for our principled position), PDE tackles these issues head-on – because we know that it’s the right thing to do for all kids’ futures.

Our victory in this LAUSD story demonstrates why continued support of Parents Defending Education makes such a difference.

No other organization does more to take direct action in K-12 education than PDE, as we investigate, we file complaints, we pursue legal remedies, and we get results that directly impact students’ lives.

While activist groups push for more division in our schools, you're helping us restore the principle that every child deserves equal educational opportunities, regardless of race.

Nicole Neily

President

Parents Defending Education

Support Parents Defending Education

Parents Defending Education

4532 Cherry Hill Rd Suite 119

Arlington, VA 22207-3304



Parents Defending Education is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and charitable contributions are tax-deductible. Our federal tax identification number is 86-1596460.



End of email.

Onwards!!!

