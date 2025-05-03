From here:

“The president signed an executive order in March that pulled the security clearances of some of the firm's staff, claiming the law firm engaged in “dishonest and dangerous activity," and essentially barred its attorneys from federal buildings.

The firm sued the administration over the order, accusing the administration of targeting the firm for its representation of Democratic clients, such as Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Judge Beryl A. Howell decided to skip a trial over the case and ruled that the president's actions amounted to unlawful coercion and violated the First and Fifth Amendments.”

The judge could have thrown out the case since it is none of her business, but instead she issued an OPINION that would best have been kept to her kitchen.

She has no authority or standing, denying a jury trial is the least of her sins.

She has no standing and is engaging in the lawfare that infests DC.

Here’s a conspiracy theory for you.

Guess who replaced her in her previous roles.

We all know about Boasberg. Here’s a reminder about

“Judge Ali, appointed by President Joe Biden, has become a focal point in this legal drama. While he granted the restraining order, he also expressed that the request from nonprofits was overly broad. The administration’s plan to review foreign aid programs for efficiency was noted but lacked a detailed explanation for the blanket suspension.”

“Amir Ali is a U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia, appointed by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate on November 20, 2024. He received his judicial commission on November 22, 2024, and became the first Muslim and Arab American federal judge to serve in D.C.”

Howell has a long history of dubious rulings, including this one:

“As chief judge, she supervised federal grand juries in the district, including for the Mueller special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections and investigations into attempts to overturn the 2020 United States presidential election.”

They don’t even try to hide their political motivation.

Perkins Coie was the law firm hired by Hillary Clinton to commit treason by employing foreign (Russian and English) agents to fabricate a case against a sitting President (Trump).

