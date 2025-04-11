From here:

'Biological attack' fears as spreading disease shuts European borders | World | News | Express.co.uk

“A highly-contagious disease has shut European borders with one country suggesting a "biological attack" is behind the outbreak. Thousands of cattle have been slaughtered following the first outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Hungary for over 50 years.

Austria and Slovakia have closed dozens of border crossings following the outbreak, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health. A Hungarian spokesperson said the disease, which was first detected on a cattle farm near the northwest border, may have been "artificially engineered". He added they could not rule out that the virus was the result of a biological attack.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said: "At this stage, we can say that it cannot be ruled out that the virus was not of natural origin, we may be dealing with an artificially engineered virus." However, he did not give information on who might be responsible.”

I wonder where it came from:

Do European countries have similar US funded biolabs for “viruses” as Ukraine?

(100) In case you missed it or need reminding – funding of Ukrainian, Wuhan et al bio-labs using devices created by the US Government – Labyrinth, MetaBiota and EcoHealth Alliance

I also wonder how this impacts human migrant flows,

