Here is a 68-mminute documentary that goes through all the costs of electricity generation in Australia to explain why Australian power bills have gone up so much and will continue to do so.

(29) The Real Cost of Net Zero: The shocking truth of the renewable energy push - YouTube

You will find out why wholesale electricity generation costs have increased from around 30 bucks per MWH to closer to 300 bucks – all due to renewables.

Remember the natural gas futures price in the USA is around 3 bucks per MWH.

Spurning cheap coal and gas fired electricity in favour of ugly, expensive, intermittently useless and soon to be obsolete – “renewables” is a farce.

It looks like a pretty good video!

By now it is obvious that “renewable” energy requires a different infrastructure to supply Australian households. It has to be entirely backed up by reliable power – that is, natural gas – 100% of the time.

A logical response would be to use renewables as a supplement to natural gas or similar (pending nuclear) and reduce the price to Australian consumers when “renewables” are producing electricity – and charge consumers for cheap natural gas in he meanwhile.

I penned an article which blows up the Australian “greens” desire reduce GLOBAL emissions and remove coal fired power stations. Australia exports more coal to China (and elsewhere) than it does domestically. Exporting and facilitating huge amounts of CO2 emissions

(100) New South Wales government deliberately lets coal fired stations deteriorate – refuses to build new and improved ones – instead builds wind and solar – result – much higher electricity prices

The article can be supplemented with this fun fact:

“To break down the domestic consumption, we can refer to another snippet: “Australia only uses 15% of its 147.4 billion tons of coal for domestic use.”

“… assume the 15% domestic consumption percentage is applied to the total annual consumption rather than the total coal reserves. This would result in:

129,642,679 tons (annual consumption) x 0.15 (domestic consumption percentage) ≈ 19,495,910 tons per year

Rounding this figure to the nearest thousand tons, Australia uses approximately 19,500,000 tons of coal domestically per year.”

“Export Volume: Australia’s coal export volumes have grown at an average annual rate of 2.5% from 302 Mt in 2011-12 to 363 Mt in 2020-21.”

Around 20 million tons within Australia – around 360 million tons exported.

It follows that Australia electricity bills are around TEN TIMES what they should b – courtesy of the dogma involved in the roll-out of “renewables.

And remember - THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRSIS – so the entire promise of renewables is false and a lie intended to induce global energy poverty and create a world of excited misery – the Cult of Moloch.

Onwards!!!

