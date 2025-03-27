Big Oil has some questions to answer.

The UK has some of the most expensive household energy prices in the world - all because of th lunatic “net zero” policies of successive morons in government who are totally clueless about the climate and how to set the UK’s energy policy in the interests of the British pubic.

The UK government is among the most hypocritical and stupid. It prefers to import wind and solar with a massive carbon footprint from China , whilst denying access to cheap and reliable energy produced domestically. Perhaps Norway and Australia are mor hypocritical.

Natural gas can be used directly into homes or can be used to produce electricity from gas-fired power stations.

Let’s start with a comparison of the cost of alterative fuel sources, from here:

True Cost of Energy Comparisons – Apples to Apples | Oklahoma State University

And this table:

A billion BTU converts to around 293 Megawatts or 293,000 Kilowatts - do that for an hour and you have MWh and KWh,

A detailed comparison of the costs of wind turbines v gas fired electricity generation can be found here:

Using Brave browser to check the cost of electricity produced from natural gas and offshore wind turbines – which one do you think costs thousands of times more with 1,000l less of a "footprint"

The current futures price for 10 times the billion BTU in the table is under 4 bucks - quite how the $8.24 times ten = $82.40 is reconciled to that price is beyond me!

The UK has some of the highest prices in the world for household energy.

Here’s the latest increased prices (excluding the 5% VAT charge on top).

That daily standing charge adds around £290 a year.

From Brave AI, here’s a comparison over the decades:

“2010: Adjusted price was approximately £0.0414 per kilowatt-hour.

2015: Prices peaked at 6.52-euro cents per kilowatt-hour for consumption of 20 GJ to < 200 GJ.

2024: Day-ahead baseload gas prices in Great Britain increased to nearly 97 pence/therm in October 2024, compared to the previous month.”

The usual mixing of units and currencies designed to confuse an enquiry.

2010 = 4.14 pence per kwh

2015 = 4,69 pence per kwh (0,652 euros at £0.72 per euro)

2025 = 6.408 pence per kwh - excluding the standing charge and VAT of 5%

So, in the last ten years, in the UK, gas prices charged to households are up 37%.

How about raw material prices for natura gas?

From here:

Natural Gas Prices - Historical Chart | MacroTrends

Here’s the rub.

How much is the UK paying the US for LNG - which is around a fifth of natural gas used in the UK?

How much of this imported LNG is going to gas-fired electricity generators, rather than directly to UK homes?

Why isn’t the price charged to households LOWER?

From my prior article, why aren’t more gas fired electricity generators being constructed that are less than half the price of wind farms, produce electricity at half the cost and which are more reliable?

All this before the fact that new coal fired electricity generators are cleaner than ever and have removed almost ALL particulate matter from their emissions.

Here’s links to other fossil fuel futures:

Crude Oil Prices - 70 Year Historical Chart | MacroTrends

Word Pro - Untitled1

As a side note, recall that poultry litter was the cheapest source of electricity - nothing to do with the CDC/FDA destroying a few hundred million chickens, right?

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!