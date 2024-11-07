Of course, the J6 political prisoners should be “pardoned” and released – with a thousand bucks a day compensation for those incarcerated without trial or evidence, like Jake Lang. Prosecute those with video evidence of assault on police by all means (no politician was harmed – other than via self-induced hysteria) and prosecute those with evidence of wilful destruction of property. All others should receive “reparations” for the actions of the Democratic Party – preferably funded by fining the Democratic Party!

Simply lifting insane policies like these would result in a massive uplifting of the spirit of Americans, the length and breadth of the country.

If there are parents that want to watch fat-assed drag queens twerking their junk in front of 8-year-olds, they can do it on THER OWN DIME and on their own property – not on public, federally funded, spaces.

A big question is “how much federal funding via federal agencies will be shoved out the door, before Trump’s team can stop it?”.

Stuff like this:

The stench of corruption emanating from the Biden/Harris EPA “climate change” arena – turning “go nowhere, do nothing, jack shit” climate advocacy groups into billionaires with taxpayer funds

The US does not currently have a POTUs – it has a decrepit sock puppet and a moron as VPOTUS. Both should acknowledge the risks and harms they pose to the USA ad vacate their positions IMMEDIATELY.

In order to halt the corruption and waste with the current Federal government and its agencies, run by “woke” idiots, I suggest that Transparent Government Spending | Open The Books is tasked to work with the Office of Management and Budget to begin the Herculaneum task of identifying waste and corruption. Just a thought. There are many similar organisations that shadow Federal agencies, highlighting their “issues” of incompetence, corruption and waste.

Is Elon Musk up for heading up this effort – does he have the time?

No donut Bobby Kennedy is chomping at the bit with a whole host of “fresh clinical studies” for all “vaccines” – so is ICAN – and a bunch of “truthers” that are “Pro-Heath”, not”2anti-vaxx”. Making big pharma financially liable again must be top of his list!

Maybe a law could be passed that temporarily sequesters the quarantine camps erected by the likes of Hochul, Whitmer and Newsom, - to house the “unvaxxed”, - plus FEMA camps? can be repurposed as detention centers for millions of the invading migrant beggars – pending their deportation back to the first “safe” country they crossed into – or their home countries if these are safe. How will Trump logistically deport tens of millions of migrant beggars who are draining the life blood of the US?

There’s lots to be done to reverse the insanities inflicted on the American people.

A huge bonfire is needed.

Can you imagine the lifting of the spirits of ordinary Americans as this plays out over Trump’s last term – as he hands the baton of freedom to people like JD Vance and many others???

Onwards!!!

