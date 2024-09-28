Here are the contents of an email from ICAN:

Groundbreaking Ruling Sets Precedent for Multiple Legal Action Across the US

The Informed Consent Action Network Legal Team secured a MASSIVE victory against the University of California (UC).

For the first time, the entire UC system must allow religious exemptions for its 295,000+ students—on the heels of not one—but two back-to-back lawsuits filed by ICAN attorneys.

Here’s what went down:

In early 2024, ICAN’s powerhouse legal team, led by UC Berkeley Law alumnus Aaron Siri, took on two giant cases at UC Davis and UCLA. The entire California University system denied students their constitutional right to exercise their religious freedom by refusing to grant exemptions to their draconian vaccine mandates.

One of these students, attending online classes at UC Davis, faced EXPULSION—not for her performance but for refusing vaccines on religious grounds. At UCLA, a graduate student and school employee, already two semesters in, was told she couldn’t stay unless she compromised her beliefs and got vaccinated.

The University of California thought it could trample on students’ First Amendment rights without consequence.

After a temporary restraining order, ICAN’s legal team sent a loud message:

Religious freedom is NOT negotiable!

UC was forced to back down and settle both cases. As of July 23, 2024, the University of California has officially changed its vaccination policy to include religious exemptions for every student across its entire system.

This victory isn’t just a legal win—it’s a victory for freedom of conscience, for every student standing up against forced medical decisions. And it’s all because of YOUR support!

This is the power of action. This is the power of your commitment to the cause.

But we’re not done yet. The fight to defend civil liberties is far from over, and we must stay vigilant.

Yours for health and freedom,

Catharine Layton, COO

Informed Consent Action Network

Good on ICAN for wining their case on behalf of thse students with ther religious beliefs, but why can’t any individual say “eff off!, with your unproven, experimental injections”?

Onwards!!!

