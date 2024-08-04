A few days ago, I posted this:

Friday musings – using the tactics and strategy of the Cult of Moloch to defeat it – might have to be quick as Moderna shares down 25% in the last few days!!! (substack.com)

It was viewed a few thousand times and drew some sharp criticism from ron vrooman who wants to know why solutions were not put forward. A valid general point, though I put forward what I thought might be the germ of an idea to bring the scattered global “movement” closer together.

It occurred to me that if someone of Ron’s quality did not read beyond my usual rants against the three pillars of globalist harms in the areas of climate change, human trafficking and deadly injections, a large number of readers might also have engaged the “TLDR” filter that is so necessary these days!

So, here is the bottom section of my previous post. As with all ideas, it is in its formative stage and can be improved upon when more intellect from more people is applied. Maybe it is a non-starter and getting 5-10 million people to chip in an average few thousand bucks to generate reparations for victims and a return for the new company is not achievable or practical. A company with shareholder capital of 20 billion is not easy to start up!

Here is the bottom section that may not have been read and thanks Ron for sharpening me up!

“What is lacking is a plan – a plan with an objective that can mobilise, focus, coordinate and optimise the resources of all the thousands of people with all their skills, talents and experience.

We can start with the public health crisis caused by the injections. We can narrow this down further to compensation for current victims and the upcoming tsunami.

How could this be done?

Here’s an objective “halt the use of modified mRNA and viral vector injections AND bankrupt those companies that developed them”.

It is not sensible to sue the government and public health authorities. The only compensation is that we pay ourselves for being victims.

The approach is a legal one – even though it would be far cheaper and more satisfying to apply proportionate force to the buildings and people of those manufacturing the poisons injections around the world.

We must be careful not to cannibalize resources already in play, but to make sure they are fully funded – maybe selective use of test cases as CHD, WCH, Judicial Watch, Daily Clout, many SubStack authors, VSRF, Mildenhall and ICAN/Aaron Siri have done.

These resources are already stretched and desperate for more cash.

This can be done via the Public Offering of Shares in a company that operates on a similar basis to that of a film company raising funds. It would be a source of funding for the dollars that are needed to bring individual cases to fruition that would otherwise founder on the rocks of the legal system where “the process is the punishment”.

Personal cases in individual jurisdictions create precedent that is fungible, globally.

The damages sought would at least equal the market values od, say, JnJ, Pfizer, BioNTech, AstraZeneca and others like Sanofi and other participants in supply chains, like Acuitas.

I suggest 5% of damages to the new company to cover costs and reinvest in other cases, 5% for lawyers and 90% for victims. I guesstimate that the company would produce higher settlements with more frequency in a faster time than the current somewhat dispersed attacks.

I suggest the company be equipped with powerful hardware, servers and make extensive use of large language models and AI – capturing legal and court documentation and making it available on a secure website with dispersed back-up facilities worldwide.

I suggest an initial offering of a billion or two shares at a dollar each.

A company meeting could receive nominations for chair and directors, who could then appoint staff in the usual way plus auditors etc.

The company would, of course, be global and would prosecute globally.

Pfizer has a market value of 170 billion dollars, Moderna 34 billion (and falling further today), JnJ 400 billion, Sanofi 130 billion, AZN 320 billion, BioNTech 19 billion bucks – they are gorged with profits from inflicting all harm and no good.

I would chip in money for shares on this basis. I wonder how many others would also.”

End of extract.

My idea/vision would “fold” hundreds of groups into an umbrella company and provide funding to those groups who are operating in the “valley of death” that all start up ventures pass through n the way to success or failure financially. The success achieved in compensation for victims would be larger, faster and fungible across national boundaries, by setting legal precedent at the individual victim level – others will have different ideas and approaches.

It’s an idea! Maybe a vision of all the company’s operating divisions – HR, finance, marketing, products etc will not result in a new healthcare, bank or insurance company, but you can’t grow an oak without an acorn!

Onwards!!!

