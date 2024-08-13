Christie Laura Grace talks about the CGaS STING pathway and DiaBZI plus processes ignored by health regulators with Tom Renz – 80% polyp reduction and stopped the deadly Delta variant in its tracks!
Whilst listening to this:
Why are vax recipients sick & dying? (blubrry.com)
At the 40-minute mark, my ears pricked up as Christie began talking about CGaS STING pathway. Christie needs to meet up/zoom with and discuss her work with leading lights like David Jeremiah Speicher, Jessica Rose, Luz Maria Gutschi, David M Wiseman, Kevin McKernan and Angus Dalgleish and Ana Mihalcea – to name a few! There are many others who might be interested.
I am not a big Twitter-X user, maybe someone could tweet them this to get some “peer review”!
A few weeks ago, I published this piece:
Potential breakthrough in diagnosis of vaxx injuries and cancer treatments (substack.com)
It referenced this 2-hour video:
"A Pathway to Save the World?" ft Christie Laura Grace 7/25/24 (rumble.com)
Her research indicates an 80% reduction I cancer polyps and complete prevention of the Delta variant – similar mechanisms to HCQ.
Here is a link to Christie’s SubStack:
(100) Christie’s Newsletter | Substack
And here is a link to her Twitter-X feed:
(14) Christie Laura Grace (@_HeartofGrace_) / X (twitter.com)
Here’s an extract from my article for context:
Christie discusses work she publishes on Twitter/X and this SubStack article published last month.:
CANCER: "COMBINED" FEEDBACK LOOP of cGAS STING AND APOBEC: DNA plasmid in LNP +DS RNA triggers cGAS STING AND induction of DNA deaminase APOBEC3A + nuclear DNA damage: (substack.com)
Which recommended reading this primer published in March 2024:
(100) cGAS STING Pathway activation by DNA Plasmid Contamination, SPIKE, and LPS in modRNA "vaccines": AIDP, Myocarditis, Stroke, Aortic Dissection, and More: Overview, and Biopsy Methods for Detection. (substack.com)
Here’s a link to a 2021 article:
The cGAS–STING pathway as a therapeutic target in inflammatory diseases | Nature Reviews Immunology
Here’s some stuff on diaBZI.
diABZI (compound 3) | STING agonist | InvivoGen
Onwards!!!
Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.GXm/peterhalligan