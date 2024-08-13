Whilst listening to this:

Why are vax recipients sick & dying? (blubrry.com)

At the 40-minute mark, my ears pricked up as Christie began talking about CGaS STING pathway. Christie needs to meet up/zoom with and discuss her work with leading lights like David Jeremiah Speicher, Jessica Rose, Luz Maria Gutschi, David M Wiseman, Kevin McKernan and Angus Dalgleish and Ana Mihalcea – to name a few! There are many others who might be interested.

I am not a big Twitter-X user, maybe someone could tweet them this to get some “peer review”!

A few weeks ago, I published this piece:

Potential breakthrough in diagnosis of vaxx injuries and cancer treatments (substack.com)

It referenced this 2-hour video:

"A Pathway to Save the World?" ft Christie Laura Grace 7/25/24 (rumble.com)

Her research indicates an 80% reduction I cancer polyps and complete prevention of the Delta variant – similar mechanisms to HCQ.

Here is a link to Christie’s SubStack:

(100) Christie’s Newsletter | Substack

And here is a link to her Twitter-X feed:

(14) Christie Laura Grace (@_HeartofGrace_) / X (twitter.com)

Here’s an extract from my article for context:

Christie discusses work she publishes on Twitter/X and this SubStack article published last month.:

CANCER: "COMBINED" FEEDBACK LOOP of cGAS STING AND APOBEC: DNA plasmid in LNP +DS RNA triggers cGAS STING AND induction of DNA deaminase APOBEC3A + nuclear DNA damage: (substack.com)

Which recommended reading this primer published in March 2024:

(100) cGAS STING Pathway activation by DNA Plasmid Contamination, SPIKE, and LPS in modRNA "vaccines": AIDP, Myocarditis, Stroke, Aortic Dissection, and More: Overview, and Biopsy Methods for Detection. (substack.com)

Here’s a link to a 2021 article:

The cGAS–STING pathway as a therapeutic target in inflammatory diseases | Nature Reviews Immunology

Here’s some stuff on diaBZI.

diABZI (compound 3) | STING agonist | InvivoGen

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.GXm/peterhalligan