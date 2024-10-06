From here:

“As global leaders increasingly pursue aggressive policies to mitigate climate change, data suggesting human activity is not the primary driver could reshape public policy worldwide.”

At the hart of the issue is the falsification of data by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UN IPCC) around the ALBEDO effect.

From Brave AI: “The albedo effect refers to the way a surface’s reflectivity, or albedo, influences its temperature and the surrounding environment. Albedo is the measure of how much solar radiation a surface reflects, rather than absorbs. Surfaces with high albedo (typically above 0.7) reflect a large percentage of incoming solar radiation, while those with low albedo (typically below 0.3) absorb most of it.”

In this case, the more that the radiation from the Sun is absorbed by the Earth, the warmer the Earth gets. Pretty straightforward, right? Well not if you are the IPCC – that doesn’t fit the man-made climate change agenda. So, what does it do? Falsify the data by inverting it – creating model output that shows little if any solar impact, and all man-made impact!

We already know that the devices used for measuring temperature are not fit for purpose, do not work or are “modelled” with fake data based on broken or inaccurate devices.

“In a recent interview with SCNR, Ned Nikolov, Ph.D., a scientist specializing in climate, cosmology, and astrophysics, expressed concerns about the integrity of IPCC reports, accusing the panel of manipulating climate data.”

Questions about integrity? Who’d have thought the UN and its organs like the WHO and IOM lacked integrity? Surely not! (/sarc).

“Nikolov’s research, based on satellite data from NASA’s Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) project, reveals the IPCC misrepresented trends in solar and long-wave radiation by inverting the data.”

Straight out of the WTF! Files. All the favourite models – numbering close to 100 – are simply flipping data so that thy ca blame humans for global warming, rather than that massive nuclear reactor in the sky and the clouds here on Planet Earth? Say it ain’t so!

Nikolov argues that this data inversion is no accident and suggests that the IPCC may have deliberately falsified this data to fit the widely accepted narrative of man-made climate change.”

“Nikolov contends that all of the warming observed in the past 24 years can be explained solely by increased solar energy absorption, not by rising CO2 levels or greenhouse gases.”

Lots more in the articles and links to more attacks on the honesty and integrity of the IPCC. Low hanging fruit!

Principia Scientifica tried to get in touch with the IPCC and unsurprisingly, the usual tactics of the UN come into play. Silence can be used for consent at UN votes on major policy and it can be used to hope that issues “just go away”.

“The IPCC did not respond to multiple requests for comment.”

Last words: “Despite the significance of their conclusions, Nikolov noted the lack of response from the broader scientific community, attributing it to political and financial interests that may hinder open discussion on the issue.

He called for greater transparency and scrutiny of climate data moving forward.

The pair’s research highlights the potential collapse of the anthropogenic global warming narrative if these discrepancies are widely acknowledged.”

All those billions of dollars spent over decades, trillions by now, on subsidies, grift, tax breaks and the suffering caused by energy poverty in the West and denial of opportunity in the developing world, caused by a Cult that denies science and falsifies data – for NO REASON. And then CENSORS the truth or ignores it – whilst instructing countries to apply the jackboot if there is too much resistance to their lies and propaganda.

If you stick to the rule that “all taxation is theft” and the thieves are liars and cheaters, you have defined the core of the socialist – a global socialist organisation, like the U, sits atop a mountain of liars, cheaters ad thieves who steal taxes and pile up unrepayable debt.

