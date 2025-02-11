Triple M - FM was a fantastic music radio station I became a fan of in 180’s Sydney, Australia - maybe it is still going!

I use MMM here to describe the global swamp of bureaucracies that siphons off national tax dollars into objectives of a Cult 0 that objective is o use “socialist democracies” to implement the insane wishes of elite fascists such as those that attend the WEF and who operate a “billionaire boys club” foundations like the Rockefeller, Rothschild, Soros, Gates family of foundations. Each think that humanity is a planetary infestation that needs to be controlled and dominated with their ideas and nobody else’s.

Eugenics is a viable and preferable tool by any and all means possible.

These foundations are “tax efficient” structures the shield the families from taxes along with their ancient Greek mythological giants with 50 heads and 100 arms of satellites organisations. (Hecatoncheires are ancient Greek mythological giants with 50 heads and 100 arms.

Let’s call the Hecatoncheires “H” for short.

Each national government has an equivalent H (and yes, I am aware that “H” also stands for heroin - a distinction without a difference as I will explain).

National governments are addicted to taxes, in order to pay for the bureaucracies that implement their policies and to fund various Cult demands.

Over the last fifty years, the EU, UK, Australia, New Zealand and other countries have implemented transaction taxes (Value Added Tax or Goods and Services Tax) because they could not get enough taxes beyond income and corporation tax plus customs and excise duties and hydrocarbon taxes - to fund their ambitions.

Transaction taxes in the UK now raise more money than income taxes. These are regressive taxes that disproportionately impact the poorest - the poorest may get “progressive” tax relief on their income, but since hey spend all their income, they pay transaction taxes instead.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Australia and New Zealand may be set at 10%, by the average rate in the EU is 21.8% in the EU, and the basic rate is 20% in the UK.

In other words, the MINIMUM tax rate in the EU and UK is 20% and is 10% in Australia and New Zealand.

From Brave AI:

“The overall tax-to-GDP ratio in the EU stood at 40.0% in 2023, a decrease from 40.7% in 2022. In the UK, the tax revenue is forecast to increase to 37.7% of GDP by 2027-28.

In the United States (US), the tax-to-GDP ratio was 27.7%”.

This is the source of the evil that the Cult thrives on - the “H” of the snake.

Regular readers will recall my references to the three legs of the UN stool that has inflicted so much damage on the economies of developed countries - the modified mRNA injections, the “net zero” policies and the mass migration (Exodus - movement of the people).

The deaths of tens of millions from the experimental modified mRNA and viral vector injections is big memory hole by politicians, health authorities and regulators and the MSM as fast as possible. Heir part will be put down to the global war on the C!9 scamdemic - as will he hundreds of millions if not billions who will place an ever-increasing burden on already dreadfully stretched national health services for decades, if not permanently.

Maybe Bobby Kennedy will be confirmed snd so will the National Health Emergency that is scheduled to run until 2029 and the experiment of toxic injections as well.

The US under Trump has declared climate change and “bet zero” H policies a scam. Quire rightly. Will this wake up the hypocritical Australian government that exports fossil fuels it denies its own people - whilst paying companies a million bucks a wind turbine - these turbines are sired on farmland at 10,000 bucks ach, he farmers have to clean up the obsolescent mess and consumers face higher prices and power outages! Maybe it will occur to the Norwegians that it is not so “green” o export their fossil fuels. Maybe the Brits will wake up to losing 10% of their food supply - and the 10% of CO2 removed by it - in exchange for the glass, concrete and clay of plantations of solar panels and forests of wind turbines that are environmentally hostile and which kill millions of birds. Maybe EU politicians will wake up to the absurdity of culling livestock - food - for the sake of an illusory impact on methane and nitrous oxide levels.

All measures that create inflation that impacts the poor, sick, and elderly the most.

Having covered two legs of the stool, here’s the third and the conspiracy hypothesis.

The libtard demoNrat socialist welfare statists that make up the Democratic Party and the UK, EU and Canada are petrified that all the corrupt H schemes are being audited. They are acting like the children at a party who have broken the best China, and the parents came home early - no contrition but stand over the broken crockery trying to hide it. Pathetic. They are irrelevant. The adults are in the room, and they want answers and to clean up the mess.

USAID was bad enough; DoD and HHS will be 20 times worse.

But let’s turn our attention to the conspiracy hypothesis. There is a modus operandi for this, and it follows this - not only authorize spending, but exceed he authorization and #2spend2 the money on NGOs who have no capacity to deliver or be “audited” to check on delivery. The federal agency has his capacity, h NGOs do not.

(100) Throwing gold bricks off the Titanic - Congress approved renewable energy subsidies of just under 400 billion bucks – actual subsidies awarded will be 3 times that at 1.2 trillion dollars

The same modus operandi applies to the human trafficking exodus of the migrants into the EU, US and UK/ Australia and New Zealand have “controlled” open borders!).

Side no - did you know that China, Brazil and France are the only countries auditing the books of the UN?

https://www.un.org/en/auditors/board/orgsaudited.shtml

We have seen the spending of taxes on ludicrous projects via overseas aid agency in the US, UK and Canada,

We haven’t looked at the EU or added the taxes spent by each country.

Here’s the links to the Canadian and EU overseas aid books.

https://team-europe-explorer.europa.eu/oda/explore-oda/recipients_en

Grants and Contributions

And here’s an article about taxpayer spending on UK overseas aid.

Robin-Hood-in-Reverse-aid-Final-Version-.pdf

The data is structured so that only one item can be queried at a time, meaning a top-down table of “country/amount/date” with drill down cannot be easily constructed and then used to total the taxpayer funds paid to each country from taxpayers in “donor” countries.

Wouldn’t it be good to know how much has been spent on Venezuelan LBGTQ in total from the UK, US, EU and Canada? Or the amount given to Viet Nam for EVs? How about for ice cream shops in Morocco?

But that is not the conspiracy hypothesis.

Taxpayer money may be going to the overseas aid agencies. It may be being sent from the aid agencies to NGOs to disburse 9leave aside direct payments to individuals for now0.

But what are NGOa spending the taxes that thy have received on?

I hypothesize that at least half goes on NGO staff and most of the rest goes to trafficking people into the EU, US, UK and Canada!

Taxes are being sent to traffic people! After all, the people in the Exodus are the poor - they have no money. The human trafficking cartels (NGOs) are not chap - charging hundreds if not thousands of bucks for the “passage”.

Cutting the overseas aid budgets would cut off the migrant flows.

Onwards!!!