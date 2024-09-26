From here;

There is a way to inject, as per instructions from the manufacturer, that is designed to be intra-muscular – that is to ensure that the injection is actually intra-muscular - by aspirating the injection to make sure that you have not hit a vessel carrying blood – so you are actually giving an intra-muscular injection!

Sounds obvious!

Marc Giradot cites evidence (using those poor mice!) that proves that NOT ensuring an intra-muscular injection results in a bolus that causes a whole host of issues – including those fibrous clots.

This includes the C19 injections.

It sounds as if there is a global shortfall in basic medicine around the administration of injections that are intended to be intra-muscular.

There is a reason that junkies do not inject into a muscle!

All about the bolus!

Here’s the write up:

“Are we playing a game of chance when we give intramuscular injections? Great talk with Marc Girardot, get a copy of his new book from the links below,”

There are links to a book that Marc has written with the evidence he has gathered.

Here’s a few references from some notables:

Dr.Clare Craig: "Marc is making a very important contribution to the understanding of vaccine harm. His book is excellent."

Neil Oliver: "Read it in three hours! Couldn’t put it down. It’s a harrowing read, but it simply makes sense and fits the missing pieces of the jigsaw."

Here is the Table of Content of "The Needle's Secret: Unravelling the Mystery of Vaccine Harm, and the Bolus Theory Revolution"

Introduction 11 Part One - Red Flag To Red Flag 19

· Chapter 1 - Discovering Covid 21 · Chapter 2 - We Were All Immune Already 25 · Chapter 3 - The Case For Low Fatality Rate 28 · Chapter 4 - Unbelievable Evidence: Not Effective, Nor Safe 36

Part Two - Most Are Fine. Too Many Aren't 41

· Chapter 5 - Signals Were Never Weak 44 · Chapter 6 - Preliminary Hints 54 · Chapter 7 - Concording Evidence 59 · Chapter 8 - Not All Are Harmed 64 · Chapter 9 - The Devil In The Details 73 · Chapter 10 - The Reality Of Accidental Intravascular Injections 86

Part Three - Rampage Down The Circulatory System 107

· Chapter 11 - A Fantastic Voyage of Destruction 110 · Chapter 12 - Extreme Concentration Baseline 116 · Chapter 13 - Deterministic Particle Behavior 122 · Chapter 14 - Cytotoxic Scenarios 130 · Chapter 15 - Endothelial Stripping: Aneurysm/White Clot Syndrome 133 · Chapter 16 - Systemic Lining Damage 139 · Chapter 17 - Coagulation Overload & Necrosis 142 · Chapter 18 - Endothelium Micro-Perforation 146 · Chapter 19 - Disrupting Stem-Cells 152 · Chapter 19 - Bolus Collateral: Multiple Hits, Severities, Locations & Illnesses 156

Part Four - Bolus-Induced Illnesses 159

The chapters are truncated at that point.

In the words of the song - “Could it be that life is oh so simple now?”.

Onwards!!!

