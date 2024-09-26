Could it be that the adverse events from injections have been caused by incorrect administration of the doses? Dr John Campbell talks with Marc Girardot about the bolus that forms from NOT aspirating
From here;
Bolus Russian Roulette (youtube.com)
There is a way to inject, as per instructions from the manufacturer, that is designed to be intra-muscular – that is to ensure that the injection is actually intra-muscular - by aspirating the injection to make sure that you have not hit a vessel carrying blood – so you are actually giving an intra-muscular injection!
Sounds obvious!
Marc Giradot cites evidence (using those poor mice!) that proves that NOT ensuring an intra-muscular injection results in a bolus that causes a whole host of issues – including those fibrous clots.
This includes the C19 injections.
It sounds as if there is a global shortfall in basic medicine around the administration of injections that are intended to be intra-muscular.
There is a reason that junkies do not inject into a muscle!
All about the bolus!
Here’s the write up:
“Are we playing a game of chance when we give intramuscular injections? Great talk with Marc Girardot, get a copy of his new book from the links below,”
There are links to a book that Marc has written with the evidence he has gathered.
Here’s a few references from some notables:
Dr.Clare Craig: "Marc is making a very important contribution to the understanding of vaccine harm. His book is excellent."
Neil Oliver: "Read it in three hours! Couldn’t put it down. It’s a harrowing read, but it simply makes sense and fits the missing pieces of the jigsaw."
Here is the Table of Content of "The Needle's Secret: Unravelling the Mystery of Vaccine Harm, and the Bolus Theory Revolution"
Introduction 11 Part One - Red Flag To Red Flag 19
· Chapter 1 - Discovering Covid 21
· Chapter 2 - We Were All Immune Already 25
· Chapter 3 - The Case For Low Fatality Rate 28
· Chapter 4 - Unbelievable Evidence: Not Effective, Nor Safe 36
Part Two - Most Are Fine. Too Many Aren't 41
· Chapter 5 - Signals Were Never Weak 44
· Chapter 6 - Preliminary Hints 54
· Chapter 7 - Concording Evidence 59
· Chapter 8 - Not All Are Harmed 64
· Chapter 9 - The Devil In The Details 73
· Chapter 10 - The Reality Of Accidental Intravascular Injections 86
Part Three - Rampage Down The Circulatory System 107
· Chapter 11 - A Fantastic Voyage of Destruction 110
· Chapter 12 - Extreme Concentration Baseline 116
· Chapter 13 - Deterministic Particle Behavior 122
· Chapter 14 - Cytotoxic Scenarios 130
· Chapter 15 - Endothelial Stripping: Aneurysm/White Clot Syndrome 133
· Chapter 16 - Systemic Lining Damage 139
· Chapter 17 - Coagulation Overload & Necrosis 142
· Chapter 18 - Endothelium Micro-Perforation 146
· Chapter 19 - Disrupting Stem-Cells 152
· Chapter 19 - Bolus Collateral: Multiple Hits, Severities, Locations & Illnesses 156
Part Four - Bolus-Induced Illnesses 159
The chapters are truncated at that point.
Here are the links to Amazon - per country – where the book is available:
Amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/NEEDLES-SECRET...
Amazon.co.uk https://www.amazon.co.uk/NEEDLES-SECR...
Amazon.fr https://www.amazon.fr/NEEDLES-SECRET-...
Amazon.com.au https://www.amazon.com.au/NEEDLES-SEC...
In the words of the song - “Could it be that life is oh so simple now?”.
Onwards!!!
Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan
I will never believe the jabs were meant for anything good! So many have been seriously injured & killed. There is no safe way to inject poison, & if there were it would have been completely rejected.
Thugs in charge plotted for years to kill off millions of us, they have done so & continue on, unaccountable.
There will be a day of reckoning.
While Marc may have a valid point about injection protocol in general, arguing this point belies the concept of injecting something into a muscle to protect the body from a pathogen in a different body system is even remotely a good idea or of any benefit. It's not a good idea and it doesn't work, regardless of technique.
Discussion like Marc's simply continues to push the idea that vaccines could be good if only they were done right. NO!! One thing I have come to learn is the fundamental principal of vaccines is wrong and on its face can't work. Our bodies protect systems with barriers for good reason. To protect. Barriers stop things getting padt. The skin is a barrier to outside harms. The lung and intestinal barrier does the same job. The blood brain narrier, placental barrier. They are all there for a reason, to keep things in the right place. So, poke a sharp needle through the skin and no matter how 'carefully' you squeeze the junk out it's still putting stuff where it has no right to be, and with no valid purpose. Even if it generates antibodies measureable in the blood they do no good in the lu the lungs because the barrier there only allows gaseous exchange. With a respiratory infection the antibodies need to be air side of the barrier as that's where the problem is. That's why there are associated gut problems, it's basically the same set of tubing, just further down.
So yes, good injection protocol is great, but only applies to appropriate injections. These mmRNA crap shots and vaccines are not for for purpose.END OF.