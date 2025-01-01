Now we are at the starting gate for a brand-new year, here are some figures for the accumulated debt and current fiscal deficits to ponder over.

The “rule of 72” column provides an indication of how many years it will take at the current level of deficits to double the debt to GDP and debt per capita numbers.

Perhaps surprisingly, even though Japan has more than double its GDP in debt, its per capita dent burden is similar to the UK’s and is 40% lower than that of the US – making the US the basket case of these 5 countries, and not Japan. The 3.1% UK deficit number is laughable – it will be far higher – maybe an extra 1% as the massive tax hikes recently announced plus the extra 14% on household fuel bills hit during 2025. Any boost to GDP from tens or hundreds of billions of government spending only serve to delay the inevitable - further bankrupting the UK –until the inevitable societal and economic collapse of an accelerating trend towards two-tier justice via Islamification and a UK version of Chinese Socialism.

You can bet the farm on rapid rises in unemployment and inflation as tax hikes on employment and higher wage demands to compensate for higher energy, goods, services and food prices emerge.

Germany is one of the few EU countries that adheres to the original 1992 Maastricht Treaty of a maximum of 60% of government debt to GSP and a 3% annual fiscal deficit. so do the “low countries” of Holland and Demark have similar adherence, but not so the PIIGS.

Here’s the underlying data - mostly sourced from Brave AI, with some Bing responses thrown in.

There are a multitude of caveats around the data. For example, POYUS budgets usually show debt held by the private sector to exclude debt held by government agencies and the Federal Reserve that take around 7 trillion from the amount of US Government debt on issue.

Here’s the federal reserve balance sheet of 7.2 trillion bucks, with 4,2 trillion of Treasury debt and a bunch of Federal agencies’ securities.

System Open Market Account Holdings of Domestic Securities - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

China has announced it will increase its fiscal deficit to 4% of GDP to stimulate its economy in 2025.

Significantly the unfunded pension and healthcare liabilities are excluded -. the US has around 25-30 million of these – other countries have similar or larger unfunded debt burdens.

Both the UK and the US have trapped themselves into deficits that have not receded to pre-C19 levels.

Some US fiscal data, before and after the C19 scamdemic - from here:

(19) A quick look at Resident Biden’s election campaign track record – compared to pre C19 expectations under President Trump – all about the interest on Federal and consumer debt slowly destroying the US!

The pre-C19 Trump budget:

The last Biden budget:

You would expect “emergency” spending and taxation in 2024 to have returned to 2019 pr-C19 levels because the emergency disappeared– not so – annual government spending is close to 7 trillion bucks v the 5.2 trillion projected by Trump = an extra 1.8 trillion every year.

This “feature” applies to inflation also. Prices SHOULD have returned to levels closer to those of 2019 via DEFLATION of around 10% but have not.

Maybe DOGE will achieve its goal of showing how to cut spending by 2 trillion a year, maybe Trump will substitute tariffs for domestic taxes, maybe Congress will approve all that, maybe it won’t r will water it all down.

Check this out for the UK.

The nominal value of the UK fiscal deficits over the last ten years, as of the latest available data, shows a fluctuating trend:

· For the fiscal year ending in March 2025, the “current budget deficit” is estimated to be £46.9 billion. · In 2023/2024, the public sector net borrowing (deficit) was £120 billion . · In 2022/2023, the deficit was £134.9 billion. · In 2021/2022, the deficit was £173.8 billion. · In 2020/2021, the deficit was £298.3 billion. · In 2019/2020, the deficit was £55.0 billion. · In 2018/2019, the deficit was £24.2 billion. · In 2017/2018, the deficit was £24.2 billion. · In 2016/2017, the deficit was £45.9 billion.

Pre-C19 scamdemic deficits have increased from £24 billion to £120 billion of borrowing. The “black hole” is not 320 billion it is more like £100 billion, though the “official” fiscal deficit for 2023/4 is reported as …”In the fiscal year ending March 2024, the “current budget deficit” was £51.10 billion .”

£680 billion of fiscal deficits over the scamdemic period. Labour’s plans to tax and sped will end in tears during 2025 – the best Brits can hope for is that throwing taxpayer funded gold bricks off HMS Ark Royal, via “net zero” policies and the costs of paying for millions of illegal immigrant beggars runs into logistical issues due to the sheer scale of wasteful spending.

Don’t forget the Marxist Labour government plans to build 150,000 new “green” houses for the millions of illegal immigrants, every year for five years! Cackler Harris had similar plans for the US. These “greenhouses” will require the import of labour at higher wages than British builders – so will generate more inflation. average UK house prices are around £300,000 – these new greenhouses will cost maybe £50,000 more and will require the purchase of land (from farmers - just like solar panel plantations and wind turbine forests?) building of roads, sewers, energy pipes. streetlights, roundabouts and so on and so forth, PLUS hospitals, schools and supermarkets etc, to service them – all these costs will be imposed on the rest of the UK – causing more inflation.

call the cost of a greenhouse for illegal immigrant beggars at £400,000 each for 750,000 greenhouses. The odd £300 billion over five years, before the upcoming inflation hikes hit to make them even more expensive – just like every other “tax and spend” boondoggle of socialism throughout all of history.

I want to dress that I have no issue with legal immigration – it is a rich source of talent.

Last note. The US employs around 3 million people in agriculture – half of which are illegal immigrants. That’s around 1.5 million out of perhaps 40 million illegal immigrants. I doubt these will be a priority for border czar Tom Homan!

Onwards!!!