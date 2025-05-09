The cost of “green energy” is hidden and is manifest in utility bills as well as the direct costs of taxes, subsidies etc.

Here is Grok on Government intervention to promote the green scam:

“Total Estimate (2010–2024)

Combining federal and state/local contributions:

Federal : ~$205–225 billion

State/Local : ~$41–70 billion

Total: ~$246–295 billion”

This has to be a conservative estimate as Biden increased federal spending by 2 trillion bucks over Trump:

A quick look at Resident Biden’s election campaign track record – compared to pre C19 expectations under President Trump – all about the interest on Federal and consumer debt slowly destroying the US!

Grok is missing a lot of gold bars thrown off the Titanic.

And the change in utility bills over the same 2010-2024 period:

“Nationally, U.S. household electricity prices increased by roughly 38.5% from 2010 to 2023, with an estimated 41.2% cumulative rise by 2024. States like Utah (13.3% increase in 2024–2025), Wyoming, North Dakota, Hawaii, and Connecticut have seen some of the largest cost burdens, driven by high consumption, reliance on imported fuels, or unique regional factors. For precise state-level data over the full period, further research into historical utility records would be needed.”

“Cumulative Increase (2010–2023):

From 11.54 cents/kWh in 2010 to 15.98 cents/kWh in 2023, the nominal increase is approximately 38.5% over 13 years.

Accounting for inflation, the real increase would be lower, but specific inflation-adjusted figures for this period are not provided in the sources.

2024 Projection:

With a projected 2% increase in 2024, the average price could reach around 16.30 cents/kWh, pushing the cumulative nominal increase from 2010 to 2024 to approximately 41.2%.”

According to Grok, in 2010 there were 116.7 million US households spending on average between $3,500 to $4,000 a year – including on water/sewage, internet, cable etc – call it $3,700.

US consumers spent 116.7 x 3,700 = around $432 billion in 2010.

Skip forward to 2024, according to Grok:

“In 2024, the average household spending on utilities in the US was approximately $5,151.96 per year, or about $429.33 per month, according to Forbes.”

Grok does not have access to the number of US households, but Brave AI does:

“According to the United States Federal Reserve, the total number of households in the United States in January 2024 was 132,216,000.”

For total household expenditure of 132.2 million x $5,151.96 = $681 billion

$681 billion divided by $432 billion = an increase of 57% over 14 years or 3.3% compound per annum.

Remember this is an annual increase of around $250 billion a year FOREVER!!!

The present value of this increase at 4% = $6.25 TRILLION!!!

The increase for the 116.7 households in 2010 of $1,400 per annum is around 163 billion bucks.

Long term natural gas futures prices are NOT up 40% since 2010.

Neither is Brent Crude Oil:

Has the marginal cost of production increased over 14 years? Maybe, but not for the majority of production – it has gone down!

Which means the increases in utility bills are solely down to price increases from renewables and we can add the extra $681 billion less $432 billion = around $250 billion - to the government handouts of the $250 billion so far and government hand-puts n cancelled by Trump.

All up =, the “green new deal” is costing an absolute bloody fortune in taxes/subsidies/grants etc so far, but the cost to the consumer via impoverishing energy bills is horrific and falls disproportionately on those least able to afford it – the “useless eaters” amongst the poor, sick and elderly.

The “green new deal” is a direct and indirect REGRESSIVE tax.

