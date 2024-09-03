Did the psychological stress of mandated C19 measures cause hundreds of thousands of American deaths?
I am not a psychologist, psychiatrist or any kind of medic, but I wanted to get this off my chest and see what kind of feedback it engendered.
Disclaimer: It is my belief that the big government of socialism causes unnecessary stress, either directly or via indirect “collateral damage” by changing societal behaviour. I my view, the actions of the Democratic Party from the time of Clinton under Obama, through to today are the cause of significant increases in mental stress amongst Americans in the USA. From “Bleachbit”, to “Russia Collusion”, to election rigging, to scamdemic policies, to promoting LGBTQ+ lunacy, to open borders and “net zero” policies ad the actions of Soros backed DA’s and the corruption, via lawfare, of the judicial system (and more).
When comparing the few million extra deaths that are apparent n charts like this from here:
United States Deaths , How Many Deaths in United States | Dead or Kicking
More than an extra half a million deaths for four years.
With granular causal analysis of EXCESS deaths from here:
The State of Things Pandemic - Week 22 2024 (theethicalskeptic.com)
As of June 15th 2024, there have been
o 695,895 Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Deaths (primarily from the Covid Vaccine),
o 193,050 Excess Non-Natural Deaths (including 71,000 sudden cardiac deaths in casual drug users),
o 375,594 Excess Deaths from Malpractice and Denial of Treatment,1
o 374,279 Excess Deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus (6.6 x annual influenza-pneumonia)2
making for a grand total of 1,264,539 (77.2%) Manmade Excess Deaths of US Citizens, out of a Pandemic Total Excess Mortality of 1,638,818.
Now, eyeballing the top chart with the bottom table, there is a “gap” of around 600,000 deaths. There are measurement period issues. The chart stops in 2023 ad the table goes 6 months into 2024 but given that deaths so far are not falling back to 2019 levels, the “gap” is only increasing ad will likely to a million by the end of this year.
Denis Rancourt and team have suggested that psychological stress may have been a significant contributor to extra mortality.
The extra stress caused by the psy-op of a scamdemic from forced lockdowns, house arrests, masking, social distancing ad its impact on family life, societal impacts from the closing of churches, the imposition of solitary confinement in single people and on everyone, from children to the elderly, has been substantial.
Psychological Operations (PsyOps): Influencing Minds for Strategic Impact (fact.technology)
“Psychological Operations, often abbreviated as PsyOps, constitute a strategic communication technique employed to influence the perceptions, beliefs, and behaviors of targeted audiences.
Operating at the intersection of psychology, communication, and military strategy, PsyOps aims to shape public opinion, alter enemy decision-making processes, and achieve strategic objectives through non-violent means.
This essay delves into the concept of PsyOps, and its underlying principles, and provides real-world examples to illustrate its significance in modern warfare and diplomacy.”
There are many that contend that the CIA was involved in deploying tactics it had used in other, similar, ways to depose foreign governments. Certainly, the scamdemic revealed that the HHS Secretary’s powers exceeded those of POTUS and the US Constitution and Amendments.
Here’s a few articles that discuss the impact on health of stress in general terms. There’s lots of stuff out there on how to alleviate sources of stress, to which we can add “stop poisoning children’s minds with “net zero” and stop the migrant invasion that makes everyone poorer and less safe!
From here:
Stress symptoms: Effects on your body and behavior - Mayo Clinic
· High blood pressure
· Heart disease
· Stroke
· Obesity
· Diabetes
To stress (no pun intended) that article also contains lots of information on stress management.
Here’s piece on US mental health:
Why Is Mental Health Getting Worse?
“More people in the U.S. are living with mental and emotional distress: In 2019, approximately 19.86% of U.S. adults experienced a mental health condition.”
That could be the result of the increasing use of chemicals and consumption of comfort/junk food. That was pre-C19. Commenting on C19:
“In the U.S. alone, one in five adults reported that the pandemic significantly negatively impacted their mental health.16 Among them—and one of the top factors—was the social isolation people endured during the pandemic. Social isolation alone was found to have significant negative consequences on psychological well-being.”
Is there some Federal agency that monitors mental health and the impact of “normal” government bureaucracy actions on the mental health of people – compared to – the mental health of people during the abnormal C19 period?
There are many symptoms of stress that could have been exacerbated by the “government mandates”, infections and injections, but how may vital organs and human behaviours have been impacted by the psy-op and explain the persistence of the steep “step” increase in mortality compared to 2019?
The scamdemic is over and people are, mostly, no longer taking the “filthy, steenking, experimental vaccines”.
Americans are still dying in rates not seen in decades. Is stress causing weakness I vital organs and blood circulation that then leads to “long C19” symptoms or “vaxx adverse events”?
Well worth checking out this event in a few days:
(100) The Attack on Food and Farming, and How to Fight Back (substack.com)
CHD-TV will be running an event on 6-7 September 2024 between 11-7 pm EDT, 8-4 pm PT and 3-11 pm GMT – a trap for the unwary – GMT is an hour behind British Summer Time until the last Sunday of October, so the time in the UK is 4 -12, not 3-11!
Healthy food, exercise and avoiding the government = less stress!
Onwards!!!
