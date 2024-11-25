Out today CHD critiques an article that denies the claim, instead the article claims that autism occurs during pregnancy or at birth.

In the first 15-minute segment of this 70-minute video here:

Vaccines Can and Do Cause Autism + The People's Study Live + Inside CHD | Childrens Health Defense

“The show kicks off with a candid conversation on the relationship between autism and vaccines. As parents of adults on the spectrum, Polly Tommey and Brian Hooker, Ph.D. have a lot to contribute to this crucial topic. To support their personal, first-hand experience, Polly and Dr. Hooker also touch on the ever-expanding body of literature on the effects that immunizing can have on children.”

Dr Hooker describes the article as “obscene”, “insulting” and should be immediately retracted.

The discussion centers on this article published by NBC.

Vaccines don't cause autism. What does?

Dr Hooker made reference to the website linked below:

https://howdovaccinescauseautism.org/

“Following is a list of abstracts from 232 papers demonstrating the multiple associations between vaccines and autism.”

Of note, the WHO claims that 154 million lives have been saved over the last 50 years - no control group – since the early 1970’s – the question is “did vaccines kill twice as many and injure ten times as many?”.

Side note: If you try and search for the website using Bing, you will not find it in the search results – that search result came from Brave,

Onwards!!!

