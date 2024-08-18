From here:

De Campbell reprises a Daily Telegraph article that reported on a freedom of information request:

Thousands seek compensation after Covid vaccines 'left them disabled' (telegraph.co.uk)

These are my key takeaways:

1. 14,000 claims. 2. 97% are associated with Oxford Biomedica/AstraZeneca injections. 3. Victims must be at least 60% disabled to qualify for maximum 130,000 pounds compensation, 4. Just 751 claims have been paid for a maximum total of around 80 million pounds, so far. 5. The Oxford Biomedica/AstraZeneca injections were terminated in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Denmark, Norway, The Netherlands, Sweden and Latvia by March 2021. 6. Yue UK continued to administer these injections long after those countries stopped. Here’s a little more information: UK Government website provides details of ingredients, rates and types of harms. These harms are categorized by frequency (one in 100, one in 1,000, owe in 10,000 and not known). https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca/information-for-uk-recipients-on-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca Note the manufacturer is listed as MedImmune in the UK ad Netherlands, that the process includes the use of “*Recombinant, replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus vector encoding the SARS-CoV-2 Spike glycoprotein. Produced in genetically modified human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293 cells.”

From a Brave browser response “By January 4, 2022, around 50 million AstraZeneca vaccines had been administered in the UK, as marked on the one-year anniversary of the UK deploying the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.”

There is a C19 inquiry in the UK (currently stalled) but underway in the UK. Here are some details:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/update-on-uk-covid-19-inquiry-costs/uk-covid-19-inquiry-costs-april-december-2023

“Number of UK COVID-19 Inquiry Response Unit staff: 265 Full Time Equivalents (Q4)

Financial year 2023/24, total cost of UK COVID-19 Inquiry Response Unit staff: £18,000,000 (including contingent labour costs)

Financial year 2023/24, total legal costs: £26,200,000.”

A full answer from Brave has the following:

· Staffing costs: £18,000,000 (cumulative total as of Quarter 4, according to the UK COVID-19 Inquiry response costs for Quarter 4 - GOV.UK) · Legal costs: £26,200,000 (cumulative total as of Quarter 4, according to UK COVID-19 Inquiry response costs for Quarter 4 - GOV.UK) · Total contracts agreed: £85.3 million (as of August 2022, according to “UK COVID inquiry bill tops £85M before hearings begin”) · Daily costs: £300,000 (average daily cost over the last year, according to “Covid inquiry costing £300,000 a day”) · Estimated total cost: £200 million (projected total cost by the end of 2026, according to “Covid inquiry costing £300,000 a day”)

It’s worth noting that these figures may not be exhaustive, and the actual total cost of the inquiry could be higher. Additionally, the Taxpayers’ Alliance estimates the cost of the Covid Inquiry to be over 9.5 times more than the Phone Hacking (Leveson) Inquiry per day.”

There is also this:

https://www.ibanet.org/Covid-19-UK-pandemic-inquiry-set-to-be-most-expensive-in-history

The umber of staff employed by the “Inquiry” can be viewed in the context of the number of compensated victims over the last three and a half years as can the costs of the “Iquiry” compared to the compensation awarded to the victims.

There is also this:

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) inc ome statement – Yahoo Finance

TTM = trailing 12 months. Gross profit up from 21 billion in 2019 to 40 billion. No sign of ay magnanimous gestures for harms caused for the portion that is profit from toxic injections.

Remember this?

(100) Did the roll-out of approximately 350 million doses in India between April-July 2021 cause 3.7 million deaths? (substack.com)

The Serum Institute of India made the AZN injections under license.

350 million doses and 3.7 million extra deaths in just three moths in 2021 – 50 million dossing the UK = over half a million over three and a half years? Yikes!!! No sign of this degree of mortality in the UK, thank God – or is there?!

Onwards!!!

