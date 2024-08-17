Caveat it may be that intel agencies already figured out how to bypass encryption with VPN’s and crypto currencies like Bitcoin and just aren’t telling anyone! Also, I don’t think this is a search engine, so you will still get search results from Goggle, Bing or, Brave or whatever.

From here:

Proton makes VPN free for countries where elections are under threat from censorship or political interference – The Expose (expose-news.com)

“Proton, an alternative to Big Tech for over 100 million people worldwide, is making Proton VPN free in 20 countries with a history of censorship or political interference that have elections this year. The hope is that with online freedom and privacy protected, democracy can thrive.

As a result, Proton VPN became the most downloaded app in Venezuela in recent weeks, and the Proton Team hopes to continue having this outsized impact around the world in places where democracy is most under threat.”

Here’s a link to the statement from Proton listing the countries where free VP is offered. Pity it’s not offered in Europe, the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand! Too late for some, but not the US!

https://protonvpn.com/blog/free-servers-before-elections

The first on the list have already had their elections, but ten of them haven’t.

For ease, here’s a few links to the free encrypted email service:

How to create a free email account | Proton

And the pricing for the enhanced services for encrypted documents etc. Subscription proceeds go to the Proton foundation to allow its continued expansion (using under Swiss privacy laws etc).

I have no connection or financial interest in Proton. Around 500 of my 7,300 subscribrs hav Proton email addresses. I will consider it, though the prospect of changing all my email addresses where I use them is daunting! Maybe Proton can come up with a way that locates and updates where I have submitted all these email addresses with an app that accesses the encrypted sites that have passwords! 😉

